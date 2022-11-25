8 Sara Ali Khan Bikini photos: Actress shows off her toned abs in SEXY swimwear in her latest Instagram post

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan looks lovely as she displays an incredibly toned figure in a sexy floral pattern bikini. While riding a bicycle, the actress can take in the stunning sea scenery.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Actress Sara Ali Khan is well-known for being active on social media. The actress, who had her significant Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath, has a huge fan base on Instagram and frequently piques her followers' interest with her stunning photos, whether of her family or movie announcements, or fun on set.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In addition, Sara is an enthusiastic traveller who enjoys discovering new destinations throughout the globe. She even posts gorgeous photos from her travels, which are a pleasure for her followers.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress is currently in the news after sharing a lovely photo of herself in which she can be seen showing off her flawless bikini physique. The Simmba actress was pictured admiring the magnificent sea scenery while riding a bicycle while sporting a stunning floral pattern bikini.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She wrote, ““Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life’s beauty. Don’t get so tide down on work that you miss out on life’s beautiful waves.” 🌊🌅🚲🐚."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara frequently posts pictures of herself travelling to new locations throughout the globe. Sara undoubtedly raised the heat with her photo in a bikini.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Love Aaj Kal actress wrote a lovely caption and a life lesson to go with the picture. Sara’s auntie Saba Pataudi was among the first to note the caption and she wrote, “Clever! ❤️ 😍 💖." A social media user commented, “The caption ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥." A third social media user commented, “Wow 😯."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara is also in the news due to her relationship with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, Sara recently made news when she was sighted in the city dodging paparazzi.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sara will next be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and an unnamed Laxman Utekar movie with Vicky Kaushal.

