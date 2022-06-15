777 Charlie: 7 solid reasons to watch Rakshit Shetty’s film in theaters

The audience and movie critics enjoyed watching 777 Charlie. In this article, we'll give you seven reasons why 'Life of Dharma' and his relationship with Charlie are both extraordinary and unusual.

After seeing the Rakshit Shetty-starrer "777 Charlie" today, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai burst into tears. According to the cast and crew, the film is about a dog entering the protagonist's life, who is trapped in a rut with his pessimistic and lonely existence, and giving him a fresh viewpoint.



When you leave debutant filmmaker Kiranraj's 777 Charlie, you'll feel like you've seen an odd relationship drama between a person (Dharma) and his beloved dog (Charlie, a Labrador). Because Dharma and Charlie have a purer and more unconditional link than any human relationship, the relationship appears improbable.

777 Charlie is a beautiful narrative of bonding and companionship because of these moments and the buildup to the second half of film, which takes place against the exotic background of the Himalayas.

Rakshit Shetty:

Rakshit Shetty is a slow-moving individual. He has only starred in two films after emerging into the public eye with Kirik Party (2016): Avane Srimannarayana (2019) and the forthcoming 777 Charlie (2022). Rakshit has produced films and appeared in cameos, but he doesn't believe in being constrained by the concept of "time" in a culture that prioritises quantity over quality.

Image: Official film poster

Story:

The film's narrative is based on a simple premise: a dog will come into your life, capture your heart, and alter everything if you're lucky. Dharma is played by Rakshit Shetty, a hermit who has given up on life and himself. He drowns in his anguish and loneliness by leading a meaningless existence and seeking consolation in alcohol. When Charlie, a female Labrador puppy, comes into the picture, the two strike an unforeseen friendship that leads to a life-changing adventure. Dharma finds the true purpose of his existence after disliking the sight of Charlie and spending his funds to take her on a trip.

Director Kiranraj:

What works most about this new narrative, written by Kiranraj K, is that it takes a different approach. It's not like the traditional story when the puppy comes in and completely alters its parents' lives. But here, they become each other's final leaves. Kiranraj should drive on emotions, as he should. He doesn't go out of his way to make them inconspicuous, but he manages to make them appear natural despite the drama. The story takes on a childish structure to give the picture the purity it requires, even if the protagonist is an angry young man with no trace of it. One thing we are accustomed to seeing is when a narrative is being told to youngsters.

Songs:

777 Charlie is all about the music, and the tunes are all new. It has to be commended on the efforts to achieve the same impression in Hindi rather than simply providing verbatim translations of the songs. As a director, Kiranraj K creates a light-hearted environment since emotions are weighty. It's a perfect balance.

Cast:

777 Charlie stars Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha. Rakshit Shetty dubs for his Kannada dialogues in Hindi, making the movie even more authentic.

Charlie:

The film's highlight is the presence of Charlie, a Labrador who co-stars with protagonist Rakshit Shetty as a critical character. According to reports, Charlie had between 350 and 400 jobs to do. The director had said, "We have trained 2 dogs for the movie. One is a puppy which is seen 20% of the cinema, and for the majority of the story you’ll see an adult dog."



Also Read: 777 Charlie: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai watches Rakshit Shetty movie