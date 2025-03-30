user
user icon

Ranveer Allahbadia returns to Instagram after month, shares heartfelt post amid India's Got Latent controversy

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia returns to Instagram after a month-long break following the India's Got Latent controversy. He shares heartfelt posts expressing gratitude and reflects on the challenges faced.
 

Ranveer Allahbadia returns to Instagram after month, shares heartfelt post amid India's Got Latent controversy NTI
Nancy Tiwari
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 12:11 PM IST

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has returned to social media after a month-long hiatus, following the controversy surrounding his offensive remarks on the India's Got Latent show. The social media influencer had taken a step back from Instagram after facing widespread criticism for his comments, which led to FIRs being filed against him. However, Ranveer has now posted a series of pictures on Instagram, marking his return to the platform.

In the pictures, Ranveer can be seen relaxing at home, sitting on a couch with his laptop. One of the heartwarming images features him posing with his grandmother, and another shows him with his pet dog. Along with these pictures, he shared an emotional message to his followers, expressing gratitude toward his loved ones and the universe. He wrote, “Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you, universe. A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth…”

Ranveer also took to his Instagram stories to reflect on the challenges he has faced in the past month. He shared, “Healing because of you all. Be with us tomorrow,” emphasizing the support he has received from his fans and team. He added, “Grateful to every single teammate. Even in this storm, each one stood by. Real ‘treasure’,” highlighting the strong bond he shares with those around him during these trying times.

In recent weeks, Ranveer issued a written apology to the National Commission for Women (NCW) after his comments on India’s Got Latent led to outrage. The NCW had demanded an explanation for his inappropriate remarks about parents and sex. While the Supreme Court granted Ranveer interim protection from arrest, it also criticized his behavior, labeling his remarks as “vulgar” and condemning them for shaming society. Despite the backlash, Ranveer appears to be focused on moving forward and healing from the incident.

ALSO READ: 'Trying to write new story': Ranveer Allahbadia returns to content creation amid India's Got Latent row| WATCH

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Trying to write new story': Ranveer Allahbadia returns to content creation amid India's Got Latent row (WATCH) shk

'Trying to write new story': Ranveer Allahbadia's emotional message after IGL row, resumes podcast (WATCH)

Citadel Season 2 Delayed: Did Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden fail to match honey bunny, Diana MEG

Citadel Season 2 Delayed: Did Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden fail to match honey bunny, Diana

Neha Kakkar's Melbourne Concert organizers reacts to 'Performed for free' claim, Reveals crores of loss

Neha Kakkar's Melbourne Concert organizers reacts to 'Performed for free' claim, Reveals crores of loss

L2: Empuraan: Mohanlal's movie to undergo 17 cuts following controversial scenes- Details inside NTI

L2: Empuraan: Mohanlal’s movie to undergo 17 cuts following controversial scenes- Details inside

Lakme Fashion Week 2025: Ibrahim Ali Khan wows crowd as showstopper for Shantnu and Nikhil NTI

Lakme Fashion Week 2025: Ibrahim Ali Khan wows crowd as showstopper for Shantnu and Nikhil

Recent Stories

Is Ghibli stealing your face? If yes, who is making money out of it and how much? shk

Is Ghibli stealing your face? If yes, who is making money out of it and how much?

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 3: Mohanlal, Prithviraj's film races toward Rs 50 Crore milestone; Check here NTI

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 3: Mohanlal, Prithviraj’s film races toward Rs 50 Crore milestone; Check here

IPL 2025: GT skipper Gill hails Prasidh's bowling performance against MI, says 'did pretty amazing job' HRD

IPL 2025: GT skipper Gill hails Prasidh's bowling performance against MI, says 'did pretty amazing job'

iPhone users rejoice! You can now set WhatsApp as your default calling and messaging app gcw

iPhone users rejoice! You can now set WhatsApp as your default calling and messaging app

Eid Namaz on streets? Your passport and license may get invalid govt's new rule AJR

Eid Namaz on streets? Your passport and license may get invalid—govt's new rule

Recent Videos

Thai Rescue Teams Deploy Robotic Mules After 7.7 Magnitude Myanmar Earthquake | Asianet Newsable

Thai Rescue Teams Deploy Robotic Mules After 7.7 Magnitude Myanmar Earthquake | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Vaishno Devi Temple Shines Bright with Stunning Decor on Navratri's First Day | Asianet Newsable

Vaishno Devi Temple Shines Bright with Stunning Decor on Navratri's First Day | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Vaishno Devi Temple Shines Bright with Stunning Decor on Navratri's First Day | Asianet Newsable

Vaishno Devi Temple Shines Bright with Stunning Decor on Navratri's First Day | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Shubh Muhurat, Auspicious Ritual for Kalash Sthapana

Video Icon
Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Sikandar First Review OUT! Salman's Action-Packed Role, Rashmika's Standout Performance

Video Icon