Ranveer Allahbadia returns to Instagram after month, shares heartfelt post amid India's Got Latent controversy

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has returned to social media after a month-long hiatus, following the controversy surrounding his offensive remarks on the India's Got Latent show. The social media influencer had taken a step back from Instagram after facing widespread criticism for his comments, which led to FIRs being filed against him. However, Ranveer has now posted a series of pictures on Instagram, marking his return to the platform.

In the pictures, Ranveer can be seen relaxing at home, sitting on a couch with his laptop. One of the heartwarming images features him posing with his grandmother, and another shows him with his pet dog. Along with these pictures, he shared an emotional message to his followers, expressing gratitude toward his loved ones and the universe. He wrote, “Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you, universe. A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth…”

Ranveer also took to his Instagram stories to reflect on the challenges he has faced in the past month. He shared, “Healing because of you all. Be with us tomorrow,” emphasizing the support he has received from his fans and team. He added, “Grateful to every single teammate. Even in this storm, each one stood by. Real ‘treasure’,” highlighting the strong bond he shares with those around him during these trying times.

In recent weeks, Ranveer issued a written apology to the National Commission for Women (NCW) after his comments on India’s Got Latent led to outrage. The NCW had demanded an explanation for his inappropriate remarks about parents and sex. While the Supreme Court granted Ranveer interim protection from arrest, it also criticized his behavior, labeling his remarks as “vulgar” and condemning them for shaming society. Despite the backlash, Ranveer appears to be focused on moving forward and healing from the incident.

