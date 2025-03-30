Citadel Season 2 Delayed: Did Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden fail to match honey bunny, Diana

Read Full Article

The highly anticipated sequel to Citadel international version, Citadel Season 2 is delayed. Featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard madden in the lead roles, The first season grabbed the attention of the viewers and the anticipation worked for the regional experimental versions, the prequel series like Citadel: Diana in Italy and Citadel: Honey Bunny in India. These spin off versions did very well in the region of their markets.

Why Was Citadel Season 2 Delayed?

Now the entire anticipation is on the second season of Citadel Season 2, which is an international version. An insider revealed that the streaming partner Amazon was not satisfied with the final output that they have watched so far. They also revealed that they gave sometime to the makers to make required changes by enhancing the quality of content and portrayal. And the release of Citadel Season 2 is pushed to spring 2026. This decision has also put all spin-off versions on hold indefinitely.

The spin-off versions of Citadel Season 1, Citadel: Honey Bunny (Indian series) and Citadel: Diana (Italian series) have got a great recognition in their markets. Citadel Honey Bunny is directed by Raj & DK featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, while Diana featured Matilda De Angelis in the lead role. They were widely praised for their storytelling and stunning making.

Did Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Fall Short?

A few sources also revealed that the lead actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden failed to match the expectations after watching the spin off versions. While their performances were appreciated, critics observed a lack of depth in chemistry between Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden when compared to the spin off versions.

Challenges Faced by Citadel Season 2

The first season of Citadel, the international version grabbed the appreciation and the anticipation for second season is too high.

The season one of Citadel has recieved mixed reviews and now with the spin off versions, comparisions made it more difficult for season 2 to match the anticipation.

