777 Charlie: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai watches Rakshit Shetty movie; here's how he reacted

Rakshit Shetty-starrer '777 Charlie' is based on a dog entering the life of the protagonist stuck in a rut with his lonely life.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai watched Rakshit Shetty starrer movie '777 Charlie', which is based on a dog entering the life of the protagonist stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle and gives him a new perspective.

After watching the Kiranraj K directed movie on Monday night, the Karnataka CM complimented the emotional storyline of the movie and its screenplay, which is said to have left him in tears.

"Rakshit Shetty's character and his acting is superb, it is not easy to play this character. Acting by complementing the feelings of Charlie (the dog) and stitching both emotions is superb," Bommai said.

"... this film 100 per cent synchronises with emotions, especially the emotion of a dog, which expresses its emotions through eyes...the film is superb and every one should watch ... I always say it is unconditional love, which is pure. This cinema has brought out purity in love through Rakshit Shetty and Charlie," said the CM who broke down, his voice choking.

"We run out of words to express our gratitude. We are beyond grateful to see Shri. B S Bommai, honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka, accept our film with so much love," 777 Charlie team said in a tweet with a video where CM can constantly be seen wiping tears while watching the movie also complementing Shetty and Kiranraj.

Last year, videos and pictures of Bommai flanked by family members bidding farewell to his dog 'Sunny' by reaching down to kiss, just ahead of the pet's last rites were to be performed, and wiping his eyes with a handkerchief, had gone viral on social media.

On July 12, 2021, he was the Home Minister. He took over as CM, a few days later, on July 28. Bommai is often seen affectionately caressing and kissing cows after performing 'Gau Puja' wherever he goes.

Shetty expressed joy over the Chief Minister watching his movie in Bommai's presence, saying, "from the day the movie was ready, we were trying to (get him to watch it). As we had seen videos about his affection and love for animals, especially dogs."

Having seen his reaction to the loss of his pet dog, our team was sure that he would like this movie, he added. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, had accompanied Bommai to watch the movie.

Expressing his compassion for stray dogs, the CM said he would discuss with the experts to come out with an initiative to take care of them.

"There is a proposal to formulate a special programme to encourage dog trainers. We should encourage adoption of stray dogs. Stray dogs and other animals should be protected," he said.

Expressing pride that Kannada movies are attaining international fame with movies like 777 Charlie and KGF 2, Bommai said the site for the proposed Film City in Mysuru has already been finalised.

He added that an international-level film city would be established with modern studios and other facilities in consultation with those interested in joining hands as a joint venture.

(With inputs from PTI)