    Box Office Report: 777 Charlie melts audience’s hearts, leads the race on Tuesday

    First Published Jun 15, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

    From 777 Charlier to Nushrratt Bharuch’s Janhit Mein Jaari, Jurassic World Dominion, Vikram, Major and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, here is how the films performed at the box office on Tuesday.

    A lot of action is being witnessed at the box office presently, with at least six films in the run – Jurassic World Dominion, 777 Charlie, Janhit Mein Jaari, Vikram, Major and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Among these films, the Kannada film 777 Charlie is being loved by the audience followed by Hollywood’s Jurassic Park franchise. While Jurassic Wrld Dominion has been a hit since the day of its release, 777 Charlie has finally started picking up even in the Hindi belt. However, it is Mushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari that has continued to tank at the box office. Take a look at how the films performed on Tuesday.

    777 Charlie: Apart from Kannada, this film has also been released in other languages. This film is doing well at the box office. The film is based on the story of a man and a dog. Talking about the film’s collection, in the last four days, it has earned Rs 28.7 crore in the country. According to the initial figures, on the fifth day, the film has done business of Rs 4 crore at the domestic box office. The collection of this film so far has been Rs 32.7 crore.

    Jurassic World Dominion: This film has been raking the box office since the day of its release. In the first four days of its release, it earned Rs 39.49 crore in India. On Tuesday, it did a business of Rs 3 crore across the country. The total collection of the film to date has gone up to Rs 42.49 crore.

    Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha's film Janhit Mein Jaari has been tanking at the box office. The film has barely been making any success at the box office. On Tuesday, the film collected only Rs 29 lakh while the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 2.79 crore.

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: For the last 25 days, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still raking the box office. Kartik Aaryan’s film has earned a total of Rs 172.47 crores. On Tuesday, as per the initial figures, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has done a business of Rs 1.25 crores.

    Vikram: Kamal Haasan's Vikram may not have got a huge audience in the Hindi belt, but it is doing amazing business in the South. On Day 12, the film earned Rs 4.70 crore in all languages.

    Major: Adivi Sesh's film Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the Mumbai terrorist attack. The film is earning average in all languages from day one. On the 12th day, this film has done business of Rs 60 lakhs in all languages.

