7 Janhvi Kapoor's hottest gym looks that set major fitness goals (Pictures)

On Janhvi Kapoor's 25th birthday, let us look at her seven hottest gym looks that might inspire you to hit the gym now

Janhvi Kapoor is very popular among the paparazzi in Mumbai. There is no single day where we don't see Janhvi Kapoor walking in or out of the gym or her pilates classes. So, today on March 06, which is Janhvi Kapoor's 25th birthday, let us look into her few gym looks captured by the shutterbugs and get thumbs up by the fashion police.



Janhvi Kapook knows how to play with colours. Check out her this gym looks. She donned neon pink tank top with green neon shorts.



Janhvi opted for a Fendi crop top with net jacket and a black short. She looks perfect wwearing a smile.

Janhvi opted for a silver cropped jacket along with a sports bra with white shorts to break the busy look.

The actress could be seen in body-skimming shorts and tops with a bright orange border that highlights her toned body. What ideal gym wear.



Dressed in all-black attire, the actress looks super-hot and stylish as she stepped out of her Pilates session.

The actress has an enviable gym wear collection. Take a look at this tank top where it is written Pilates girl, perfect right?