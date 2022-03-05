Janhvi Kapoor radiates mermaid vibes in metallic seashell mini dress
Ahead of her birthday on Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures of herself wearing a dress made from seashells. The actress looks nothing short of a gorgeous mermaid.
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor knows how to kill one with her looks. Janhvi’s pictures, which she frequently shares on social media, continue to break the net from time to time, thanks to her sheer gorgeousness and beauty. From herself in bikinis to slip-on dresses, crop tops and sarees, there is not a single attire that Janhvi cannot pull off! Anything and everything that she wears reflects on the strong sense of fashion she has inherited from her mother Sridevi. Let’s not forget how gorgeous Sridevi used to look; her fashion sense was always on point.
Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, the young, bold and beautiful actress once again has put out photographs from her latest photoshoot. And boy, we bet you can’t take your eyes off her!
Janhvi Kapoor wore a metallic mini dress made using seashells. She shined bright in the glittering dress that came with a deep and broad neck. Her eye make-up was kept to bold, glittery and smokey while her hair was styled in dramatic curls. But what made Janhvi’s look more appealing, was the sensuous poses and looks she gave.
Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor is undoubtedly one of Janhvi Kapoor’s biggest supporters. Every time Janhvi shares a photograph, Chachi Maheep is quick to drop hearts in the comments section. This time too, Maheep loved Janhvi’s look which she conveyed through the fire and heart emoticons that she left in the comments section.
On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 film Roohi, opposite actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Before that, Janhvi was seen in the biopic ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’; the film had released in the year 2020.