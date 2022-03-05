Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor radiates mermaid vibes in metallic seashell mini dress

    First Published Mar 5, 2022, 1:44 PM IST

    Ahead of her birthday on Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures of herself wearing a dress made from seashells. The actress looks nothing short of a gorgeous mermaid.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor knows how to kill one with her looks. Janhvi’s pictures, which she frequently shares on social media, continue to break the net from time to time, thanks to her sheer gorgeousness and beauty. From herself in bikinis to slip-on dresses, crop tops and sarees, there is not a single attire that Janhvi cannot pull off! Anything and everything that she wears reflects on the strong sense of fashion she has inherited from her mother Sridevi. Let’s not forget how gorgeous Sridevi used to look; her fashion sense was always on point.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor, the young, bold and beautiful actress once again has put out photographs from her latest photoshoot. And boy, we bet you can’t take your eyes off her!

    ALSO READ: Sridevi death anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note; shares childhood picture

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor wore a metallic mini dress made using seashells. She shined bright in the glittering dress that came with a deep and broad neck. Her eye make-up was kept to bold, glittery and smokey while her hair was styled in dramatic curls. But what made Janhvi’s look more appealing, was the sensuous poses and looks she gave.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor is undoubtedly one of Janhvi Kapoor’s biggest supporters. Every time Janhvi shares a photograph, Chachi Maheep is quick to drop hearts in the comments section. This time too, Maheep loved Janhvi’s look which she conveyed through the fire and heart emoticons that she left in the comments section.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s sunset pictures set the mood for the weekend

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2021 film Roohi, opposite actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Before that, Janhvi was seen in the biopic ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’; the film had released in the year 2020.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aryan Khan case Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move drb

    Aryan Khan case: Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas calls it a politically motivated move

    I am a proud Ukrainian Mila Kunis gets emotional raises 3 million to help Ukraine RCB

    ‘I am a proud Ukrainian’, Mila Kunis gets emotional, raises $3 million to help Ukraine

    Jhund What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read RCB

    Jhund: What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read

    Jalsa Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah set to show their women power, watch RCB

    Jalsa: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah set to show their women power, watch

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards RCB

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards

    Recent Stories

    Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully tested

    Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully tested

    Cheers Mate! Fans honour Shane Warne with flowers, beers, meat pie and more

    Cheers Mate! Fans honour Shane Warne with flowers, beers, meat pie and more

    Russia-Ukraine war: Unless at gunpoint: Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news-dnm

    Unless at gunpoint: Elon Musk says Starlink won’t block Russian news

    Russia ready to evacuate Indians, other foreign nationals from Ukraine: Envoy tells UNSC-dnm

    Russia ready to evacuate Indians, other foreign nationals from Ukraine: Envoy tells UNSC

    This Week in Bollywood Salman Khan Tiger 3 Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and more drb

    This Week in Bollywood: Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and more

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: JFC is looking forward to another win against ATKMB - Ishan Pandita-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC is looking forward to another win against ATKMB - Pandita

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Match Highlights (Game 106): JFC edges closer to League Shield with OFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 106): JFC edges closer to League Shield with OFC win

    Video Icon
    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Video Icon
    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon