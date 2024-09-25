Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Alia Bhatt cheers loud for girls in blue [Watch video]

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20 and Alia Bhatt has stepped forward to support our Women in Blue.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20. Ten of the world's greatest cricket teams will fight for the prized trophy, and India is poised to make an impression. As anticipation rises, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has stepped forward to support our Women in Blue. Recently, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup, sent a motivating message from Alia Bhatt to the entire Women's Indian Cricket Team.

The promo video

Alia's message struck a chord with fans, reminding them of the dedication and hard effort that goes into the game. The first match for the Women in Blue will be against New Zealand on October 4.

Women's World Cup

The tournament will be hosted at the renowned Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with each team playing two warm-up games beginning September 28. India is in Group A and will face formidable opponents.

Upcoming Fixtures

After the match against New Zealand, they will face their arch-rivals, Pakistan, on October 6. They will then face Sri Lanka and Australia in the hopes of advancing to the semi-finals. Originally scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, the event was moved to the UAE due to civil upheaval in the nation.

Latest Videos