Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Alia Bhatt cheers loud for girls in blue [Watch video]

    The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20 and Alia Bhatt has stepped forward to support our Women in Blue.

    Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Alia Bhatt cheers loud for girls in blue [Watch video] RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20. Ten of the world's greatest cricket teams will fight for the prized trophy, and India is poised to make an impression. As anticipation rises, Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has stepped forward to support our Women in Blue. Recently, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup, sent a motivating message from Alia Bhatt to the entire Women's Indian Cricket Team.

    The promo video

    Alia's message struck a chord with fans, reminding them of the dedication and hard effort that goes into the game. The first match for the Women in Blue will be against New Zealand on October 4.

    Women's World Cup

    The tournament will be hosted at the renowned Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with each team playing two warm-up games beginning September 28. India is in Group A and will face formidable opponents.

    Upcoming Fixtures

    After the match against New Zealand, they will face their arch-rivals, Pakistan, on October 6. They will then face Sri Lanka and Australia in the hopes of advancing to the semi-finals. Originally scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, the event was moved to the UAE due to civil upheaval in the nation. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Actor Edavela Babu's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by Kochi-based actress dmn

    Kerala: Actor Edavela Babu's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by Kochi-based actress

    Felt like a high-class hooker..', Madonna's Ex Jenny Shimizu opens up on her relationship with the singer ATG

    'Felt like a high-class hooker..', Madonna's Ex Jenny Shimizu opens up on her relationship with the singer

    Alia Bhatt on her 23-foot saree at Met Gala: 'Couldn't use the washroom for 6 hours' RTM

    Alia Bhatt on her 23-foot saree at Met Gala: 'Couldn't use the washroom for 6 hours'

    Rashmika Mandanna visits temple ahead of Pushpa 2 release; Here's what she prayed for ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna visits temple ahead of Pushpa 2 release; Here's what she prayed for

    Netflix vs Vashu Bhagnani: Who owes money to whom? Shocking TRUTH revealed! RKK

    Netflix vs Vashu Bhagnani: Who owes money to whom? Shocking TRUTH revealed!

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Actor Edavela Babu's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by Kochi-based actress dmn

    Kerala: Actor Edavela Babu's arrest recorded in sexual assault case filed by Kochi-based actress

    Felt like a high-class hooker..', Madonna's Ex Jenny Shimizu opens up on her relationship with the singer ATG

    'Felt like a high-class hooker..', Madonna's Ex Jenny Shimizu opens up on her relationship with the singer

    Alia Bhatt on her 23-foot saree at Met Gala: 'Couldn't use the washroom for 6 hours' RTM

    Alia Bhatt on her 23-foot saree at Met Gala: 'Couldn't use the washroom for 6 hours'

    Complaint against influencer Sugandh Sharma for saying Bengaluru will go empty if North Indians leave vkp

    Complaint filed against influencer Sugandh Sharma for saying ‘Bengaluru will go empty if North Indians leave’

    YouTuber Harsha Sai faces serious allegations: Rape, blackmail charges filed AJR

    YouTuber Harsha Sai faces serious allegations: Rape, blackmail charges filed

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon