    'Where are other 2 bullets?': Bombay HC raises eyebrows over missing evidence in Badlapur custody death case

    The former school janitor was in transit from Taloja Central Jail to the Thane Crime Branch office when he allegedly seized a police revolver and opened fire near the Mumbra bypass. The Thane Crime Branch's central unit had taken custody of him in connection with a case filed by his ex-wife.

    'Where are other 2 bullets?': Bombay HC raises eyebrows over missing evidence in Badlapur custody death case
    The Bombay high court on Wednesday (September 25) slammed the Maharashtra Police over the custodial death of Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde, saying there appeared to be foul play and an impartial probe was needed into the incident. During the hearing, the court said, "The moment he pulled the first trigger, the others could have easily overpowered him. He wasn't a huge built-up or strong man. This is very difficult to accept. This cannot be termed as an encounter."

    On Tuesday, Shinde's father, Anna Shinde, filed a petition alleging that his son was killed in a fake encounter and demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the case. It can be seen that the encounter has sparked massive controversy in Maharashtra, creating a rift between the ruling Mahayuti government and the opposition ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

    On August 17, Akshay Shinde was arrested, shortly after being accused of sexually assaulting two four-year-old girls in a school toilet. He was a former school janitor.

