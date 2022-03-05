Janhvi Kapoor birthday: Check out 10 bold and beautiful photos of the actor

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor will turn a year older on Sunday, March 6. Ahead of her birthday, check out these pictures of the actor which makes her one of our favourites!

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising actresses of the younger breed of actors from the Hindi film industry. The elder daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, Bollywood runs in her bloody quite literally. Janhvi entered the Hindi film industry in 2018 opposite actor Ishan Khatter in Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’. The film was a Hindi remake of Marathi superhit film ‘Sairat’.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor was born in 1997 and will be celebrating her 25th birthday on Sunday, March 6. Jahvi is not only one of the finest of Bollywood’s younger generation actors but also a skilled dancer.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor made her film debut with Dhadak. The film was released months after Janhvi lost her mother Sridevi, who died in Dubai on February 24, 2018. Five months after Sridevi’s death is when Dhadak was released in the theatres on July 20, 2018.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    While Sridevi, unfortunately, was not alive to see her daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s big debut on the silver screen, she very much saw her becoming an actor and was also a part of her journey. The film was announced by Karan Johar in 2017, and Sridevi was the proudest and happiest mother at that point in time.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    In the last four years of her career, Janhvi Kapoor has acted in some four films including her debut film and the critically acclaimed ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, but she has a massive fan following in India.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor is quite an Instagrammer! She is one of the most social media-friendly actors in the film industry who puts up posts on her Instagram almost every single day.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    And going by Janvi Kapoor’s Instagram posts and stories, the young actor is a pool baby as well. Her vacations can give you major vacay goals and at the same time will make you want to go for a dip in the pool.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Why do we say so? Well, she makes it a point to take a trip with her BFFs (my friends are still planning the Goa trip that was to happen at least a decade ago), and when she’s on her vacation, she’ll bombard your feed with her pool pictures and videos. Now isn’t that what makes her the water baby?

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor also comes from an age where her contemporaries (read Sara Ali Khan) are not her competitors but rather her good buddies. Janhvi and Sara have dropped some major BFF goals in the past when they went for a vacation together in the mountains. Gone are the days when actresses would be jealous of each other. Here are the days when the chill and celebrate one another!

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor was last in the 2021 film ‘Roohi’. The movie horror-comedy film also starred actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. This film’s song ‘Nadio Paar’, a remix of ‘Let the music play’ became an instant hit. And we don't need to remind you of how hot Janhvi looked in the video! Presently, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mili. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 but the film is yet to go on the floors.

