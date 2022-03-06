Janhvi Kapoor birthday: When the actor revealed the name of her first love

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday today on Sunday, March 6. She once revealed the name of her first love on a television show.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has turned a year older and hotter on Sunday, March 06. From her debut film ‘Dhadak’ to her last release ‘Roohi’, Janhvi has become a household name. She is also one of the favourite stars of social media users, for she is frequent when it’s about posting pictures and updates of her life on social media. As Janhvi celebrates her birthday today, we bring you an interesting tale from the time when she revealed the name of her ’first love’ on a national television programme.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Once, Janhvi Kapoor had appeared on Karan Johar’s celebrity show ‘Koffee with Karan’ along with her stepbrother, actor Arjun Kapoor. In that episode, Arjun and Janhvi revealed many secrets about each other and also spoke of their relationship status, wherein Arjun went on to reveal that he is not single.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    It was during this very episode when Janhvi Kapoor revealed the name of her first love. If you have been thinking who is that person, then it shouldn’t be a shocker that it is none other than her ‘Roohi’ co-star, Rajkummar Rao.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    It happened so that Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor whom she likes more between actors Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor went on asking if she could pick two names and took Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao’s names. She later zeroed down her choice to her ‘Roohi’ actor Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film ‘Takht’ which will also feature actor Vicky Kaushal.

