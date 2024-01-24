Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 times Esha Gupta raised temperatures with her HOT outfits

    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

    From lehenga to gowns, here are times when actress Esha Gupta took the internet by storm.

    article_image1

    Esha Gupta is known for flaunting her hot body and raising temperatures on social media with her outfits.  

    article_image2

    The 'Raaz 3' actress looked stunning in a white corset that came with a skirt and topped it with a white shirt.

    article_image3

    Esha Gupta looked stunning in a white Nicholas Jebran gown with a wonderful flower design on the front and a high slit, giving her whole appearance an attractive and crisp aspect.

    article_image4

    Esha Gupta's black lehenga came with a deep-neck shirt embellished with gold embroidery. The dupatta was plain black. 

    article_image5

    She drew attention with her amazing black Galvan London bodycon dress and Valentino shoes. She ditched the assesories. 

    article_image6

    This light green body-fit gown featured a deep neckline and a tiny silver strap. She looked georgeous. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fighter REVIEW: Is Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's action thriller worth your money? Read THIS RBA

    Fighter REVIEW: Is Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's action thriller worth your money? Read THIS

    'LOVE AND WAR': Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next RKK

    'LOVE AND WAR': Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

    Laapataa Ladies Trailer: Kiran Rao's film is comedy entertainer with interesting storyline-WATCH RBA

    Laapataa Ladies Trailer: Kiran Rao's film is comedy entertainer with interesting storyline-WATCH

    Thug Life': Kamal Hasaan, Mani Ratnam's movie shoot begins; makers release intriguing video [WATCH] ATG

    'Thug Life': Kamal Hasaan, Mani Ratnam's movie shoot begins; makers release intriguing video [WATCH]

    Bigg Boss 17: Netizens slam Ankita Lokhande as she smiles when Vicky Jain gets eliminated-VIDEOS RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Netizens slam Ankita Lokhande as she smiles when Vicky Jain gets eliminated-VIDEOS

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz crashes out as Zverev hands World No. 2 a major upset to seal semi-final spot osf

    Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz crashes out as Zverev hands World No. 2 a major upset to seal semi-final spot

    Karnataka: BJP urges state govt to postpone budget presentation; here's why

    Karnataka: BJP urges state govt to postpone budget presentation; here's why

    Tennis Ukrainian Tennis Federation criticises junior player for shaking hands with Russian player at Australian Open osf

    Ukrainian Tennis Federation criticises junior player for shaking hands with Russian player at Australian Open

    Spotted: Kriti Sanon to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs in the city RKK

    Spotted: Kriti Sanon to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs in the city

    Easy recipe to make tasty Ram Halwa at home RKK

    Easy recipe to make tasty Ram Halwa at home

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon