5 times Esha Gupta raised temperatures with her HOT outfits

From lehenga to gowns, here are times when actress Esha Gupta took the internet by storm.

Esha Gupta is known for flaunting her hot body and raising temperatures on social media with her outfits.

The 'Raaz 3' actress looked stunning in a white corset that came with a skirt and topped it with a white shirt.

Esha Gupta looked stunning in a white Nicholas Jebran gown with a wonderful flower design on the front and a high slit, giving her whole appearance an attractive and crisp aspect.

Esha Gupta's black lehenga came with a deep-neck shirt embellished with gold embroidery. The dupatta was plain black.

She drew attention with her amazing black Galvan London bodycon dress and Valentino shoes. She ditched the assesories.

This light green body-fit gown featured a deep neckline and a tiny silver strap. She looked georgeous.