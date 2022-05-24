5 reasons why Indians love Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’

Fawad Khan-starrer serial ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ is all set to return to the Indian screens once again. Fans have been cherishing the news ever since they find out about it. Here are five reasons Indians love this Pakistani drama so much.

Image: Still from the serial

‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, starring Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, is no typical saas-bahu drama. It doesn’t comprise of some monstrous mothers-in-law or showcase female characters in gawky make-up. This romantic drama that captured Indian audiences’ hearts on the Zee TV channel Zindagi, is one of the most loved shows. The serial wrapped up years ago but it is not returning to the Indian screens, a piece of information that has cheered up all the ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ fans and Fawad Khan admirers in India. If you have been wondering why there is so much craze behind this serial, then this article is for you! Here are five reasons why Indians love to watch Fawad Khan’s Zindagi Gulzar Hai:

Fawad Afzal Khan as Zaroon Junaid: Fawad’s character of ‘Zaroon Junaid’ was an instant hit with the audience. He became the man of every woman’s dreams – great looking, suave and of course, blessed with an amazing voice. This character made Fawad Khan a massive hit with the Indian audience with female fans of the actor crushing over him even today. ALSO READ: Exclusive: Blockbuster KGF makers all set to enter Bollywood

Sanam Saeed as Kashaf Murtaza: Pakistan’s fashionista, Sanam also become a popular household name in India. Her simple portrayal of ‘Kashaf Murtaza’ made her a favourite of many. Not only her character is beautifully written but the way she played it, also left the viewers impressed. ALSO READ: THE GREY MAN TRAILER: DHANUSH’S HOLLYWOOD DEBUT STARRING CHRIS EVANS, RYAN GOSLING IS HERE

A certain number of episodes: Unlike some never-ending dramas that the Indian television audience has seen, Zindagi Gulzar Hai came with a set number of episodes. The makers did not go on adding episode after episode and running it till infinity but rather chose to keep it to a certain number of episodes. This is the second time that the show has returned to the Indian screens and the joy around it has only gone up.

Keeping it close to reality: One beauty about the show is that the makers, especially the writer, kept is as natural and as close to reality as possible. The serial did not show anything extra-ordinary or larger-than-life with the characters but kept them natural.

