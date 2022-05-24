Exclusive: Blockbuster KGF makers all set to enter Bollywood

The makers of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 are all set to foray into Bollywood. In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films reveals the production house’s plans of venturing into the Hindi cinema.

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been making a lot of noise at the national as well as worldwide box office with its collections. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, this film does not seem to stop at minting money. While the film continues to show its charm at the box office even on the 50th day of its release, the makers of KGF have now revealed their plans of foraying into the Hindi cinema.

Hombale Films, the production house that bankrolled KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, was co-founded by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda. Within a few years of its inception, Hombale Films has grown to become one of the biggest production houses in the Indian cinema. And now, Vijay has exclusively informed Asianet Newsable of Hombale Films’ plans of entering Bollywood.

While talking to this reporter, Vijay Kiragandur said that Hombale Films “have plans (for Bollywood) but nothing is concrete as of now”. “We are in talks with some directors from Bollywood,” said the producer.

Speaking further about it, Vijay Kiragandur said, “We are already doing South Indian movies and for a Hindi movie, we do have plans. If everything goes well then, we will be announcing it in the next three to four months. The discussion is at a very initial phase right now, but we are open to it; definitely, we do have plans for entering the Hindi cinema.”

The producer further spoke about the ongoing and upcoming projects of Hombale Films. “We are doing one Tamil movie and one Malayalam movie at present, apart from what we are already doing in the Kannada film industry.”

Apart from these, one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Hombale Films is Prabhas-starrer Salaar, which is being directed by KGF director, Prashanth Neel. The action-thriller will be released in Telugu and Kannada.

As for KGF: Chapter 2, the film just doesn’t seem to stop shining at the box office. The Hindi version of the second instalment alone has earned a net collection of Rs 430.95 crore so far, of which Rs 10.25 crores are from last week’s collection. As for the total box office collection across all languages, KGF has crossed the Rs 1250 crore mark, which is inclusive of its global collection as well.