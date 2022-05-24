Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Grey Man trailer: Dhanush’s Hollywood debut starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling is here

    The trailer of ‘The Grey Man’, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, was released by the makers on Tuesday. The Netflix film marks the Hollywood debut of Dhanush.

    Hollywood The Grey Man trailer Dhanush Hollywood debut starring Chris Evans Ryan Gosling is here drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 24, 2022, 8:59 PM IST

    The wait for Dhanush’s Hollywood debut is almost over as the makers of ‘The Grey Man’, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, released the trailer of the film on Tuesday. The film by the Russo brothers is scheduled for a release on July 22 on the OTT giant, Netflix. The Grey Man is an adaption of author Mark Greaney’s novel by the same name. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans have acted like psychos fuelled by adrenaline, as shown in the film’s trailer.

    The Grey Man is one of Netflix’s hotly-anticipated potential franchise starters. The action-packed film introduces the cine buffs to Mark Greaney’s Court Gentry (played by Ryan Gosling) and Lloyd Hansen (played by Chris Evans). While Court is a CIA operative who’s discovered secrets so dangerous, that it puts a price on his head, Lloyd is his former co-worker who is at the forefront of taking out Gentry at all costs.

    ALSO READ: Madras HC summons Dhanush after couple claims he is their son

    The impressive trailer plays well with the audience, making them hope to see Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling getting indulged in some verbal sparring fun. Since the film is a product of The Russo Brothers, who have made movies such as Avengers: Endgame, the audience can expect the film to be full of witty lines in-between major action sequences.

    Watch the trailer here:

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhanush to Alia Bhatt, these actors are all set for their big Hollywood debut

    The film already looks stylish with the way it has shown the characters of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Along with this Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas have also co-starred in this film.

    However, for the Indian audience, it is Dhanush who is the main attraction of the film. Dhanush’s action sequences in the film along with the posters of his look from the film that was released previously, appear to be equally impressive. As long as movies like The Grey Mann are being made and released on OTT platforms such as Netflix, people would continue with their subscriptions.

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 9:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Save soil campaign Himanshi Khurana joins hands with Sadhguru for the movement drb

    Save soil campaign: Himanshi Khurana joins hands with Sadhguru for the movement

    Exclusive Blockbuster KGF makers all set to enter Bollywood drb

    Exclusive: Blockbuster KGF makers all set to enter Bollywood

    Justin Bieber India tour Here is when and where the Peaches singer would perform drb

    Justin Bieber’s India tour: Here’s when and where the ‘Peaches’ singer would perform

    Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC judge recuses from hearing plea in 2007 case involving Dileep drb

    Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC judge recuses from hearing plea in 2007 case involving Dileep

    What is Tourette Syndrome that Billie Eilish is diagnosed with drb

    What is Tourette Syndrome that Billie Eilish is diagnosed with?

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, Ravichandran Ashwin: The day I stop losing the passion, I will be done with the game-ayh

    Ravichandran Ashwin: 'The day I stop losing the passion, I will be done with the game'

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, Sachin Tendulkar: Arjun path is going to be challenging and difficult-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar: 'Arjun's path is going to be challenging and difficult'

    Who is anti-India? Congress vs BJP over photo-op with UK leader Jeremy Corbyn

    Who is anti-India? Congress vs BJP over photo-op with UK leader Jeremy Corbyn

    football First Ancelotti then Zlatan and now Guardiola Has cigar become symbolic of celebrations snt

    First Ancelotti, then Zlatan and now Guardiola: Has cigar become symbolic of celebrations?

    Save soil campaign Himanshi Khurana joins hands with Sadhguru for the movement drb

    Save soil campaign: Himanshi Khurana joins hands with Sadhguru for the movement

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon