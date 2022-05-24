The Grey Man trailer: Dhanush’s Hollywood debut starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling is here

The trailer of ‘The Grey Man’, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, was released by the makers on Tuesday. The Netflix film marks the Hollywood debut of Dhanush.

The wait for Dhanush’s Hollywood debut is almost over as the makers of ‘The Grey Man’, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, released the trailer of the film on Tuesday. The film by the Russo brothers is scheduled for a release on July 22 on the OTT giant, Netflix. The Grey Man is an adaption of author Mark Greaney’s novel by the same name. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans have acted like psychos fuelled by adrenaline, as shown in the film’s trailer.

The Grey Man is one of Netflix’s hotly-anticipated potential franchise starters. The action-packed film introduces the cine buffs to Mark Greaney’s Court Gentry (played by Ryan Gosling) and Lloyd Hansen (played by Chris Evans). While Court is a CIA operative who’s discovered secrets so dangerous, that it puts a price on his head, Lloyd is his former co-worker who is at the forefront of taking out Gentry at all costs.

The impressive trailer plays well with the audience, making them hope to see Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling getting indulged in some verbal sparring fun. Since the film is a product of The Russo Brothers, who have made movies such as Avengers: Endgame, the audience can expect the film to be full of witty lines in-between major action sequences.

Watch the trailer here:

The film already looks stylish with the way it has shown the characters of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Along with this Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas have also co-starred in this film.

However, for the Indian audience, it is Dhanush who is the main attraction of the film. Dhanush’s action sequences in the film along with the posters of his look from the film that was released previously, appear to be equally impressive. As long as movies like The Grey Mann are being made and released on OTT platforms such as Netflix, people would continue with their subscriptions.