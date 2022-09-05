4 essential oils that will work wonders as perfume

Pure essential oils have many benefits to them. They are used for better skin, and hair and also for aroma therapies. Apart from these, essential oils can also be applied directly to the skin and work wonders as a natural perfume. They are not only longer-lasting but also chemical free, unlike perfumes.

Are you someone who is fond of perfumes but don’t want to spend a bomb on buying it? Or you are tired of buying perfume bottles that smell amazing but do not stay for longer? If not these, then are you someone who loves fragrances but are allergic to perfumes? If these are some of your concerns, then this article is for you! Instead of perfumes, consider applying pure essential oils that will serve the same purpose as perfumes but are economic, longer lasting and soothing to the skin! Here are four essential oils that you can pick to wear on your skin on a daily basis.

Rose Oil: Applying rose oil has many benefits including skin problems such as anti-ageing and breakouts. Rose oil can also be used as perfume. By applying a small amount of this oil to the neck and underarms, will leave you with a pleasant and fresh aroma throughout the day. The right way to apply rose oil is to take it out on a small part of cotton and apply it.

Neroli oil: If you understand a little about perfumes and their notes, you would know that most perfumes have Neroli as the keynote. The pure essential oil of neroli works wonders as a perfume. This essential oil can be used as a perfume. Simply fill it in a spray bottle and sprinkle it on the body.

Lavender oil: Stress can be reduced with the help of lavender essential oil. It is also very beneficial for the skin and comes with anti-inflammatory properties. Apply a few drops of lavender oil on the neck and underarms after bathing. This will help keep the smell of sweat away from the body throughout the day. You can also mix it with your body lotion and apply it to your body.

