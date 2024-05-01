Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ilaiyaraja sends copyright notice to makers of Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie'

    The notice expressed concern about the unlawful use of a section from the song 'Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa' from the film 'Thanga Magan' in the teaser for 'Coolie' without proper permission.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 1, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    Music master Ilaiyaraja has sent a copyright against Sun Pictures, the production company behind Rajinikanth's next film 'Coolie'. The notice expressed concern about the unlawful use of a section from the song 'Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa' from the film 'Thanga Magan' in the teaser for 'Coolie' without proper permission. The movie was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

    Sun Pictures released a teaser video of the movie on Monday. The teaser video includes references to Rajinikanth's previous films, such as a sentence from 'Ranga' from 1982 and a remixed version of the song 'Vaa vaa pakkam va' from 'Thanga Magan' from 1983.

    Ilaiyaraja has sent a legal notice to Sun Pictures, the production studio behind 'Coolie'. The notice expresses concern about the unlawful use of a part from the song 'Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa' from the film 'Thanga Magan' in the 'Coolie' teaser.

    Laiyaraja's notice demands Sun Pictures to seek necessary permission or remove the disputed part from 'Coolie'. Failure to comply may lead to legal action. Interestingly, Rajinikanth starred in the original film, ''Thanga Magan,'' and danced to the original version of the song.

    An excerpt from the legal notice issued to Sun Pictures can be read, "Our Client is shocked, surprised, and concerned to notice that you [Sun Pictures] have, without obtaining authorization and permission, exploited the musical work/song of our Client Disco, Disco portion of the vaa vaa pakkam vaa" song from the Tamil cinematography.film 'Thanga Magan' and used the portion of the song, which would also amount to a distorted version of the musical work, in your cinematogra

