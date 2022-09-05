Onam 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara to Kavya Madhavan; 9 actresses flaunt Kasavu sarees

Here are nine south Indian actresses who donned Kasavu sarees, from where you can take some ideas to look perfect for this Onam.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Onam, sometimes called the harvest festival, is one of the most important holidays observed in Kerala. Onam began this year on August 31 and will continue until September 8. The main events, however, will occur on September 8. Nine south Indian actresses are available today to assist you in getting ready for your Onam meal. Look here for all the fashion ideas you require.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

One time, Deepika Padukone chose a saree with gold and white stripes that looked great with a close-neck gold blouse. The necklace and earrings, both of which included lovely pearls, elevated the appeal of this saree to a new level.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kerala actress Anupama Parameswaran took to Instagram and shared some amazing pictures. She looked lovely as ever in a traditional Kerala saree with red blouse and necklace, minimum makeup, and a bright grin.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In a Kasavu saree, Sai Pallavi made a statement. With her white flowers in her hair and golden bangles, she is the epitome of festival style. She added gold jewellery to complete her outfit.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

One of the chic actresses in the south Asian film business is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She can carry off any style with ease, whether it be classic or contemporary. You can see that she is donning a matching top and Kasavu saree in this photo, and her makeup is flawless.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nayanthara looks stunning in this conventional attire. The female superstar has a visionary appearance. Nayanthara did not wear much makeup and kept her hair free to complete her appearance.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kalyani Priyadarshan has a contemporary-stylish appearance while wearing a gold tissue saree and a spaghetti strap top. Kalyani completed her outfit with a lovely neckpiece and crimson bangles. She retained side-swept wavy hair.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is seen wearing a conventional half sari. Her blouse complements wonderfully with her skirt. The actress wore little makeup and a half-tie on her hair.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Being one of Kerala's most well-known actors, Kavya Madhavan must appear stunning throughout Onam. She paired a contrasting green blouse with her conventional off-white silk saree in her outfit. Kavya used gajra to secure her hair. Also Read: National Nutrition Week: What are mindful eating? Know about it & veganism

Photo Courtesy: Instagram