Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara to Kavya Madhavan; 9 actresses flaunt Kasavu sarees

    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 2:54 PM IST

    Here are nine south Indian actresses who donned Kasavu sarees, from where you can take some ideas to look perfect for this Onam.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Onam, sometimes called the harvest festival, is one of the most important holidays observed in Kerala. Onam began this year on August 31 and will continue until September 8. The main events, however, will occur on September 8. Nine south Indian actresses are available today to assist you in getting ready for your Onam meal. Look here for all the fashion ideas you require. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One time, Deepika Padukone chose a saree with gold and white stripes that looked great with a close-neck gold blouse. The necklace and earrings, both of which included lovely pearls, elevated the appeal of this saree to a new level.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kerala actress Anupama Parameswaran took to Instagram and shared some amazing pictures. She looked lovely as ever in a traditional Kerala saree with red blouse and necklace, minimum makeup, and a bright grin.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a Kasavu saree, Sai Pallavi made a statement. With her white flowers in her hair and golden bangles, she is the epitome of festival style. She added gold jewellery to complete her outfit.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of the chic actresses in the south Asian film business is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She can carry off any style with ease, whether it be classic or contemporary. You can see that she is donning a matching top and Kasavu saree in this photo, and her makeup is flawless.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara looks stunning in this conventional attire. The female superstar has a visionary appearance. Nayanthara did not wear much makeup and kept her hair free to complete her appearance.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kalyani Priyadarshan has a contemporary-stylish appearance while wearing a gold tissue saree and a spaghetti strap top. Kalyani completed her outfit with a lovely neckpiece and crimson bangles. She retained side-swept wavy hair.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Keerthy Suresh is seen wearing a conventional half sari. Her blouse complements wonderfully with her skirt. The actress wore little makeup and a half-tie on her hair.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Being one of Kerala's most well-known actors, Kavya Madhavan must appear stunning throughout Onam. She paired a contrasting green blouse with her conventional off-white silk saree in her outfit. Kavya used gajra to secure her hair. Also Read: National Nutrition Week: What are mindful eating? Know about it & veganism

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of Mollywood's most attractive and gifted actresses is Manju Warrier. She is the one to look up to if you need some ideas for traditional saree attire. She looks stunning in this picture, wearing a white blouse that matches her Kasavu saree and keeps her hair open. Also Read: Onam 2022: From home decor to desserts; 5 gift ideas to make your festival more special

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE What is next for Roman Reigns after successful title defence at Clash at the Castle 2022?-ayh

    WWE: What's next for Roman Reigns after successful title defence at Clash at the Castle 2022?

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga RBA

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga

    Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi receives 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the Venice Film Festival RBA

    Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi receives 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the Venice Film Festival

    Good news for all Kartik Aaryan's fans: Aashiqui 3 is bagged by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star RBA

    Good news for all Kartik Aaryan's fans: Aashiqui 3 is bagged by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star

    Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of sexual harassment; Details here RBA

    Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of sexual harassment; Details here

    Recent Stories

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event details here gcw

    AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event?

    Tara Sutaria shares cleavage revealing SEXY photos in bralette drb

    Tara Sutaria shares cleavage revealing SEXY photos in bralette

    Pakistan faces 500% jump in onion price, worsens inflation AJR

    Pakistan faces 500% jump in onion price, worsens inflation

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India; know about her four-day tour here - adt

    Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India; know about her four-day tour here

    Poco M5 to launch in India today Know expected specs other details Here s how to watch event live gcw

    Poco M5 to launch in India today: Know expected specs, other details; Here's how to watch event live

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon