3 Ayurvedic hair remedies beneficial for your hair immunity

Most of us have undoubtedly tried every remedy, and hair product in the book, but all in vain. So, it’s time to, go back to the roots, literally and figuratively.

Winters are captivating. Sitting near the fireplace, feeling the chilly winds caress your hair strands, going on a picnic, and sitting and having that cup of hot chocolate - winters are exceptionally lovely. However, winter can bring loads of hair and scalp issues, including dandruff, hair breakage, split ends, frizz, and fall. Experiencing hair loss and hair damage issues are almost a given in today’s environment. There is no escaping from external environmental stress and hormonal imbalances. On top of it, chemical hair styling products and heated hair tools - we have a perfect tangled mess (pun intended). ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone HOT Pictures: A glance at the global diva's most sizzling pics so far Shedding more light on the significance and use of Ayurveda for curing hair problems, Rakhi Ahuja, the CEO of Jovees Herbal, within her quote to an entertainment portal, says, "Ayurveda is a 3000-year-old practice. A practice as old as time. When compared to modern medicine, Ayurveda certainly has the upper hand. Unlike modern medicines, it does not have any ill effects and does not follow the rule of one size fits all. It recognizes the individuality of every single person and realizes people's requirements. With winters in full swing, hair care is a valid concern everybody faces, and Ayurveda can rectify that." Here are the three Ayurvedic hair remedies beneficial for hair immunity:

Amla: Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is one of the most effective Ayurvedic remedies for winter hair problems such as hair fall, dandruff, itchiness, and dryness. So, take 10-20 amlas and blend them until they form a paste. Apply this paste to your scalp, let it sit for a few minutes, and then rinse thoroughly. Doing this on a regular basis can add a lot of shine to your hair and solve a lot of winter hair problems.

Ayurvedic oil massage: An Ayurvedic hair oil that is natural and organic is helpful for enhancing hair health. Warm oil applied to the scalp while massaging encourages blood flow that strengthens and nourishes hair follicles and speeds up hair development. By activating the sebaceous glands on your scalp, massages also provide a natural gloss to your hair while preventing dandruff. Use organic oils like coconut, sesame, and castor; massage frequently to see improved volume, length, and sheen.

