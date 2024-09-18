[See pics] Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner Sridevi in stunning Saroja Ramani saree

Janhvi Kapoor's pictures in a saree are going viral. The actress herself shared the pictures on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading young actresses in Bollywood. Janhvi is also a fashion icon of the new generation.



Janhvi Kapoor's pictures in a saree are going viral. The actress herself shared the pictures on Instagram. The audience says that Janhvi, the daughter of Sridevi, who was once a leading star in Bollywood, really shines in a saree.



Ulajh, a spy thriller directed by Sudhanshu Saria, is the last film starring Janhvi Kapoor. The big-budget film did not make much of a stir in the theaters.

Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah play the other two main characters in the film. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Jitendra Joshi, and Sakshi Tanwar.

Janhvi Kapoor Viral Saree

Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah play the other two main characters in the film. The film also stars Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Jitendra Joshi, and Sakshi Tanwar.

Janhvi's recent hospitalization due to food poisoning was big news. Janhvi herself later said that she was in a very bad condition.



Latest Videos