BTS star Jimin's house in Seoul seized due to non-payment; read details

Jimin, K-pop phenomenon and a member of BTS, made news for failing to pay his health insurance subscription. His agency has now published a statement clarifying the situation.

Big Hit Music, the South Korean entertainment business that represents BTS, has released an official statement addressing Jimin, a member of the K-pop band whose property was apparently taken owing to non-payment of a health insurance fee.



After sending four letters regarding the confiscation, the National Health Insurance Service confiscated Jimin's flat in Seoul on January 25 owing to unpaid health insurance costs, according to Biz Hankook. On April 22, the singer's seizure was lifted when he paid his past-due health insurance charges.



Big Hit Music has now responded to the incident by issuing a statement. "With regard to this situation, the company is the first to receive all mail that arrives at the artists' dorms, and a portion of the letter was omitted by error in the process of relaying it to the artist."

Jimin was ignorant of items such as (his premiums) becoming late owing to his activities overseas beginning at the end of last year, his lengthy time of relaxation, and his anticipated activities abroad after that. He paid the arrears in full as soon as he found out, and the matter is now settled. We regret that our organization's mistake has caused the musician and his followers to be concerned," the company stated in a statement obtained by Soompi.com.



Meanwhile, the much-awaited song 'With You' from Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's Our Blues OST was released on Sunday. In the sixth episode of the K-drama, behind the pictures from the lives of Lee Dong-Seok (Lee Byung-hun) and Min Seon-a, a fragment of the song was aired (Shin Min-a).