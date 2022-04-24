Will Alia Bhatt QUIT acting as she is now Mrs Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

Long back, Ranbir Kapoor asked Alia Bhatt if she would marry somebody who won't want her to act in films. Here's what she had replied.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in a lovely ceremony at home in Mumbai. Alia was head over heels in love with Ranbir and frequently admitted to having a crush on him. Finally, they are married today. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 at their Vastu home.

Later, in 2014, the pair met again ahead of Alia's second film's release, Highway, when Ranbir and Alia discussed movies and other topics.



Replying to Ranbir, she said, " No, I’m not saying that. I haven’t found it yet. I’ve never been in love. I don’t think so, at least. But I’m hoping to." The actor asked, "Would you get married to somebody who doesn’t want you to act?"

Alia immediately responded, " No. I probably won’t act all my life. But I want to act as long as I want to. And if somebody doesn’t want that from me, then they don’t want me."

While filming for their next film Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia fell in love. The pair will share the screen in Ayan Mukerji's film for the first time.