Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Alia Bhatt QUIT acting as she is now Mrs Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

    First Published Apr 24, 2022, 2:56 PM IST

    Long back, Ranbir Kapoor asked Alia Bhatt if she would marry somebody who won't want her to act in films. Here's what she had replied.

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in a lovely ceremony at home in Mumbai. Alia was head over heels in love with Ranbir and frequently admitted to having a crush on him. Finally, they are married today. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 at their Vastu home. 

    Later, in 2014, the pair met again ahead of Alia's second film's release, Highway, when Ranbir and Alia discussed movies and other topics. 
     

    Replying to Ranbir, she said, " No, I’m not saying that. I haven’t found it yet. I’ve never been in love. I don’t think so, at least. But I’m hoping to." The actor asked, "Would you get married to somebody who doesn’t want you to act?" 

    Alia immediately responded, " No. I probably won’t act all my life. But I want to act as long as I want to. And if somebody doesn’t want that from me, then they don’t want me."

    While filming for their next film Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia fell in love. The pair will share the screen in Ayan Mukerji's film for the first time. Also Read: Pictures: Malaika Arora's sexy Gucci silk shorts' price is more than Apple iPhone 13 

    Alia and Ranbir's wedding photos had everyone drooling, and the duo seemed intended for each other. Also Read: Meet Alia Bhatt's 'cat of honour'; also check out her 'wedding ring'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi praises Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files RBA

    PM Modi praises Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files; actor gifted ‘rudraksha mala’ to PM

    Dr Rajkumar birth anniversary 5 known facts about Karnataka evergreen hero RBA

    Dr Rajkumar birth anniversary: 5 lesser known facts about Karnataka’s evergreen hero

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another evening, another stylish look for Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another evening, another stylish look for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma

    Meet Alia Bhatt's 'cat of honour'; also check out her 'wedding ring' RBA

    Meet Alia Bhatt's 'cat of honour'; also check out her 'wedding ring'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks

    Recent Stories

    Kerala govt denies AAP s claim of officials visiting national capital to study Delhi model gcw

    Kerala govt denies AAP's claim of officials visiting national capital to study 'Delhi model'

    Informed Centre: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena workers - adt

    Informed Centre: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena workers

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli is going through a couple of rough patches - Sanjay Bangar-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli is going through a couple of rough patches - Sanjay Bangar

    Is Urfi Javed India's Lady Gaga or Megan Fox? Check out her pictures RBA

    Is Urfi Javed India's Lady Gaga or Megan Fox? Check out her hot pictures

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Playoffs will be held in Kolkata-Ahmedabad with capacity crowds-ayh

    IPL 2022: Playoffs will be held in Kolkata-Ahmedabad with capacity crowds

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon