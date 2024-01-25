Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Fighter' screening: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Saba Azad and others attend in style

    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    'Fighter' is set to release in theatres on January 25, and before the film's release, celebrities were invited for the film's special screening.

    On January 25, the cast and crew of the film 'Fighter' attended a special screening of 'Fighter' held in Mumbai.

    The lead actor Hrithik Roshan arrived with his girlfriend and actress and singer Saba Azad, who looked lovely in a black dress. 

    Deepika Padukone once again stole the spotlight in a pantsuit which exuded major boss lady vibes throughout the 'Fighter' promotions.

    Anil Kapoor opted for a white shirt and topped it with a brownish-cream colour jacket and pants. He wore sunglasses and white shoes.

    Soman Kapoor arrived to cheer for her father Anil Kapoor's film with her husband Anand Ahuja and they both twined in brown outfits. 

    Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu were seen in all black outfits ad were seen displaying major couple goals.

    The men of the 'Fighter' team posed together for a picture-perfect photograph and were seen doing the film's pose.

