WPL to be held in February with larger window in home and away format

WPL succeeded in its maiden season, held last month. While all the matches were held in Mumbai, it will be played over a larger window from next year, with the home and away format coming into the fray.

Image credit: PTI

The Women's Premier League (WPL) will be played in the home-away format from the next edition onwards with a bigger window, most likely in February, a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed on Friday. The tournament's inaugural edition was held here from March 4-26 across two venues in Mumbai. Earlier this month, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI that WPL would remain a five-team tournament for the next three seasons and be staged in the home and away format as that was "important for building a fan base". The BCCI source, however, said it would be tough to take the league to tier-2 cities such as Indore, which doesn't have a WPL franchise named after it. The source added that the ongoing discussions include postponing the WPL to later in the year, around Diwali, but something still needs to be finalised. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

Indo-Pak World Cup venue and Asia Cup still being discussed

The BCCI will wait for the directives from the Indian government on their participation in the Asia Cup 2023 as well as on Pakistan's matches in India during the World Cup, the source added, saying that all members are currently discussing the matter and a final call will be made after that. It was reported by PTI earlier that Pakistan is most likely to play a bulk of its ICC World Cup 2023 matches in Chennai and Kolkata, as the team has felt safe' at these two venues during their previous tours.

Image credit: Chetan Sharma/Instagram

BCCI chairman of selectors to be announced before Afghanistan series

The BCCI hopes to appoint the chairman of selectors for the Indian cricket team before the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan, which is expected to be held after the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia in June at The Oval. The post has been lying vacant since the resignation of Chetan Sharma in February this year. The position is usually determined on seniority, as former India opening batter Shiv Sundar Das is the acting chairman post Sharma's resignation. For the WTC final, India's national coaching staff under Rahul Dravid and a few players with no role in the knockout stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will travel to England early to bolster the preparations, the source added.

Image credit: PTI