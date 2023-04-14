IPL 2023: Here's what Rahul Tewatia told Yash Dayal after Rinku Singh slammed him for 5 sixes

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal was shattered after Kolkata Knight Riders' Rink Singh slammed him for five sixes in the final over to sneak out a win. Meanwhile, here's how Dayal's GT teammate Rahul Tewatia cheered him up.

Dropped from the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), beleaguered seamer Yash Dayal was provided with enough support but no sympathy by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, defending champion Gujarat Titans, after conceding five successive sixes in his last outing, his teammate Rahul Tewatia said. Needing 29 to win in the previous over, former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR's) Rinku Singh smashed Dayal for five sixes on the trot to claim a sensational win against defending champions GT in front of its home crowd in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

However, GT returned strongly with a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Thursday, with 'iceman' Tewatia hitting the winning runs. At the post-match press conference, Tewatia spoke about how the team backed the beleaguered seamer, who contributed to the team's title triumph last season. "This is the worst. You can't go any lower than this," Tewatia told Dayal after his forgettable outing.

"He was one of our main bowlers. We became champions last season, and he played a massive role. He bowled well with the new ball in the death last year. One match cannot change what he has done for us. I don't think anyone in the team has given him any sympathy," he said at the post-match press conference," Tewatia said.

"I told him, 'One match has gone wrong. If you want to go down, only you can hit rock bottom; otherwise, no one will make you feel bad at GT. Keep practising, execute what didn't happen that day, and wait for your chance. It is the worst. You can't go any lower than this'," the 29-year-old said in his chat with Dayal.

After the well-set Shubman Gill's dismissal for a 49-ball 67, Tewatia hit the winning runs for GT against PBKS. When asked about the secrets behind his success ratio in crunch situations, the 29-year-old all-rounder from Haryana said he practices by setting himself targets. "In the 14 league games, you tend to bat eight or nine times in such situations. Most of the time, batting comes in 13-14 overs. For the last 3-4 years, I have been practising this. I set targets for myself through match situations. Match stimulations in open nets also give me a better idea of how to take chances in a particular situation and how I should finish the match," he said.

Tewatia praised the Punjab Kings bowlers for not allowing them easy runs in an easy chase of 154. "Credit to Punjab Kings bowlers for making a strong comeback after we had a great start. The ball was reversing in the last few overs, and it was difficult to hit," Tewatia concluded.