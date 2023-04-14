Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Here's what Rahul Tewatia told Yash Dayal after Rinku Singh slammed him for 5 sixes

    IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal was shattered after Kolkata Knight Riders' Rink Singh slammed him for five sixes in the final over to sneak out a win. Meanwhile, here's how Dayal's GT teammate Rahul Tewatia cheered him up.

    IPL 2023: Here is what GT Gujarat Titans Rahul Tewatia told Yash Dayal after KKR Kolkata Knight Riders Rinku Singh slammed him for 5 sixes-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    Dropped from the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), beleaguered seamer Yash Dayal was provided with enough support but no sympathy by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, defending champion Gujarat Titans, after conceding five successive sixes in his last outing, his teammate Rahul Tewatia said. Needing 29 to win in the previous over, former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR's) Rinku Singh smashed Dayal for five sixes on the trot to claim a sensational win against defending champions GT in front of its home crowd in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

    However, GT returned strongly with a six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Thursday, with 'iceman' Tewatia hitting the winning runs. At the post-match press conference, Tewatia spoke about how the team backed the beleaguered seamer, who contributed to the team's title triumph last season. "This is the worst. You can't go any lower than this," Tewatia told Dayal after his forgettable outing.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    "He was one of our main bowlers. We became champions last season, and he played a massive role. He bowled well with the new ball in the death last year. One match cannot change what he has done for us. I don't think anyone in the team has given him any sympathy," he said at the post-match press conference," Tewatia said.

    "I told him, 'One match has gone wrong. If you want to go down, only you can hit rock bottom; otherwise, no one will make you feel bad at GT. Keep practising, execute what didn't happen that day, and wait for your chance. It is the worst. You can't go any lower than this'," the 29-year-old said in his chat with Dayal.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS - Punjab Kings aims to fix batting woes, Lucknow Super Giants gazes top spot

    After the well-set Shubman Gill's dismissal for a 49-ball 67, Tewatia hit the winning runs for GT against PBKS. When asked about the secrets behind his success ratio in crunch situations, the 29-year-old all-rounder from Haryana said he practices by setting himself targets. "In the 14 league games, you tend to bat eight or nine times in such situations. Most of the time, batting comes in 13-14 overs. For the last 3-4 years, I have been practising this. I set targets for myself through match situations. Match stimulations in open nets also give me a better idea of how to take chances in a particular situation and how I should finish the match," he said.

    Tewatia praised the Punjab Kings bowlers for not allowing them easy runs in an easy chase of 154. "Credit to Punjab Kings bowlers for making a strong comeback after we had a great start. The ball was reversing in the last few overs, and it was difficult to hit," Tewatia concluded.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 6:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings-Lucknow Super Giants, location, vanue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings aims to fix batting woes, Lucknow Super Giants gazes top spot

    IPL 2023, RCB vs DC preview: Delhi Capitals-Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Winless Delhi Capitals needs to fire in unison to effect turnaround

    IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav sends special message to Shubman Gill after Gujarat Titans win over Punjab Kings snt

    IPL 2023: MI's Suryakumar Yadav sends 'special' message to Shubman Gill after GT's win over PBKS

    ipl 2023 kkr vs srh preview kolkata knight riders sunrisers hyderabad date time venue tickets where to watch live stream snt

    IPL 2023: High-flying Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad; eye hat-trick of wins

    ipl 2023 Too late to change action, but... Ian Bishop gives ultimate advice to injury-prone Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah snt

    'Too late to change action, but...': Ian Bishop gives ultimate advice to injury-prone Jasprit Bumrah

    Recent Stories

    Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash shock fans with their intimate dance moves, WATCH VIDEO

    Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash shock fans with their intimate dance moves, WATCH VIDEO

    Janhvi Kapoor SEXY photoshoot: Actress flaunts her curvy body in BOLD black thigh-slit dress AHA

    Janhvi Kapoor SEXY photoshoot: Actress flaunts her curvy body in BOLD black thigh-slit dress

    IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings-Lucknow Super Giants, location, vanue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023: LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings aims to fix batting woes, Lucknow Super Giants gazes top spot

    IPL 2023, RCB vs DC preview: Delhi Capitals-Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Winless Delhi Capitals needs to fire in unison to effect turnaround

    Liquor policy scam: CBI summons Delhi CM Kejriwal for questioning on Sunday; check details AJR

    Liquor policy scam: CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on April 16

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon