Vamika with mom Anushka Sharma, cheers for daddy Virat Kohli from the stands; see pic

Virat Kohli is in South Africa with his team, and it was his daughter who was cheering for him from the stands. Take a look at the little one’s adorable picture in mother Anushka Sharma’s lap.

As Virat Kohli and his men are battling it out on the ground with the South African team, he found his support in the cutest cheerleader ever! While daddy Virat was at the field, his cute daughter Vamika was cheering him up from the stands with her mother, Anushka Sharma.

The picture of Vamika in Anushka Sharma’s lap from SuperSport Park Stadium has gone viral, spreading tonnes and tonnes of cuteness on the internet. Her picture has reminded us of the numerous times when Ziva Dhoni supported her father, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, from the stands.

In this picture, Anushka Sharma and Vamika are applauding the Indian cricket team. The cutesy Vamika is seen in a white frock with two pigtails, as Anushka held her in her arms.

Anushka Sharma along with a nearly a year-old daughter Vamika, are in South Africa at present. The two accompanied Virat Kohli on his South Africa tour where the Indian cricket team are playing Test and One Day International (ODI) matches against the South Africans.

Recently, when the Indian cricket team headed for South Africa, a video of Virat Kohli stepping out of the bus at the airport went viral. In this video, before his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika get off the bus, he asked the photographers there to not click his daughter’s picture, saying, "Baby ka photo mat lena (don’t take baby’s photos).”

This is not the first time that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma request the media to not click their daughter Vamika’s picture. When Vamika was born and Anushka was discharged from the hospital, the power couple had requested the media to respect their privacy and not click their daughter’s picture.

However, a picture of Vamika went viral after which Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had requested fans and media to not share the photo, saying that they want to raise their daughter away from the media light and social media. Their request was immediately accepted by the media fraternity as well as their fans. It is for this very reason that the picture of Vamika from the stadium has a heart icon placed on her face.