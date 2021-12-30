  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vamika with mom Anushka Sharma, cheers for daddy Virat Kohli from the stands; see pic

    Virat Kohli is in South Africa with his team, and it was his daughter who was cheering for him from the stands. Take a look at the little one’s adorable picture in mother Anushka Sharma’s lap.

    Vamika with mom Anushka Sharma, cheers for daddy Virat Kohli from the stands; see pic drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 5:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As Virat Kohli and his men are battling it out on the ground with the South African team, he found his support in the cutest cheerleader ever! While daddy Virat was at the field, his cute daughter Vamika was cheering him up from the stands with her mother, Anushka Sharma.

    The picture of Vamika in Anushka Sharma’s lap from SuperSport Park Stadium has gone viral, spreading tonnes and tonnes of cuteness on the internet. Her picture has reminded us of the numerous times when Ziva Dhoni supported her father, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, from the stands.

    In this picture, Anushka Sharma and Vamika are applauding the Indian cricket team. The cutesy Vamika is seen in a white frock with two pigtails, as Anushka held her in her arms.

    ALSO READ: All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli? 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    Anushka Sharma along with a nearly a year-old daughter Vamika, are in South Africa at present. The two accompanied Virat Kohli on his South Africa tour where the Indian cricket team are playing Test and One Day International (ODI) matches against the South Africans.

    Recently, when the Indian cricket team headed for South Africa, a video of Virat Kohli stepping out of the bus at the airport went viral. In this video, before his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika get off the bus, he asked the photographers there to not click his daughter’s picture, saying, "Baby ka photo mat lena (don’t take baby’s photos).”

    ALSO READ: Year-Ender 2021: Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor to Preity Zinta and more celebs who welcomed baby this year

    This is not the first time that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma request the media to not click their daughter Vamika’s picture. When Vamika was born and Anushka was discharged from the hospital, the power couple had requested the media to respect their privacy and not click their daughter’s picture.

    However, a picture of Vamika went viral after which Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had requested fans and media to not share the photo, saying that they want to raise their daughter away from the media light and social media. Their request was immediately accepted by the media fraternity as well as their fans. It is for this very reason that the picture of Vamika from the stadium has a heart icon placed on her face.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash? SCJ

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash?

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa gets a place at BJP rally; watch how politician using movie's famous dialogues RCB

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa gets a place at BJP rally; watch how politician uses movie's famous dialogues

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother is proud of the actress for this reason

    Nora Fatehi tests COVID-19 positive; actress bedridden, under doctor supervision RCB

    Nora Fatehi tests COVID-19 positive; actress bedridden, under doctor's supervision

    Will Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali have a remake? Here's what Basil Joseph has to say RCB

    Will Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali have a remake? Here's what Basil Joseph has to say

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan based YouTube channels banned globally for spreading fake narratives against India - ADT

    Pakistan based YouTube channels banned globally for spreading fake narratives against India

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Early New Year's gift for India as Virat Kohli and Co win by 113 runs

    Govt will send SMS to elderly beneficiaries for precautionary dose; vaccines disease-modifying: Centre-dnm

    Govt will send SMS to elderly beneficiaries for precautionary dose; vaccines disease-modifying: Centre

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash? SCJ

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash?

    football tax sword off shoulder former england captain manchester united legend David Beckham in line to bend for Knighthood

    Tax sword off shoulder, David Beckham in line to bend for Knighthood

    Recent Videos

    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 44): Liston Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    Video Icon
    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall-ycb

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall

    Video Icon
    chinese province jilin offers 200000 yuan baby loan to counter shrinking population

    Chinese province Jilin offers 200,000 yuan ‘baby loan’ to counter shrinking population

    Video Icon