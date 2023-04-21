Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu lose Twitter blue ticks; here is why

Twitter has introduced a new feature known as Twitter Blue, where users must pay to maintain their profile authenticity, including the verified blue tick. Meanwhile, Indian sports stars Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and PV Sindhu have lost their blue ticks.

Top India sports stars, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and double Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu, have lost the blue checkmarks that helped verify their identity on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The legacy blue checkmarks were previously granted to journalists, public officials, and celebrities for free as a measure against impersonation and spam on the social media platform.

Twitter, taken over by business magnate and Tesla CEO Elon Musk last year, removed the blue ticks from accounts that don't pay a monthly subscription on Thursday. "Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks," the official Twitter Verified account tweeted on Wednesday.

