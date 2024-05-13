IPL 2024: Lighting in Ahmedabad caught on camera as GT eliminated after rain mars KKR clash (WATCH)

Gujarat Titans' hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2024 play-offs was dashed on Monday as rain washed out their must-win match against Kolkata Knight Riders here without a ball being bowled.

Gujarat Titans' aspirations of securing a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs were dashed on Monday when their crucial match against Kolkata Knight Riders was called off due to rain, without a single ball being bowled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This outcome guaranteed Kolkata Knight Riders a top-two finish with 19 points from 13 games, securing their place in the Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans, last year's runners-up and 2022 champions, found themselves eliminated from playoff contention, managing only 11 points from 13 matches.

The toss, scheduled for 7 pm, was delayed due to continuous lightning, followed by a light drizzle that escalated into heavy rain over time.

Although the cut-off time for a shortened five-over match was 10:56 PM, the officials opted to abandon the game due to the persistent heavy rain and resulting wet outfield. This marked the first instance of a match being called off in this IPL season.

"It is a big achievement for us. The chat before the game (vs GT) was about not letting up, turning up with the right attitude. GG (Gautam Gambhir) has been pretty solid with how he wants us to play as a team. He stressed on us to come here and still look for two points," said Kolkata's opener Phil Salt as the teams waited for the rain to subside.

KKR secured their spot in the playoffs by defeating Mumbai Indians in their previous match. In the current standings, Rajasthan Royals hold the second position with 16 points from 12 games, followed by defending champions Chennai Super Kings in third place with 14 points from 13 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the fourth position with 14 points from 12 games, while Royal Challengers Bangalore sit fifth with 12 points from 13 matches. Lucknow Super Giants, with 12 points from as many games, are still in contention for a playoff berth.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals find themselves virtually out of the playoff race with 12 points from 13 matches.

