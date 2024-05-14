IPL 2024: Major setback for RCB ahead of crucial encounter against CSK as two key players get injured

The departure of key players adds to RCB's challenges before their crucial match against CSK. With Liam Livingstone among those leaving IPL 2024 due to injury, explore the impact on RCB, Punjab Kings, and England cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup and the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.

Several prominent stars, representing teams like Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings, have bid adieu to IPL 2024.

Punjab Kings' versatile player, Liam Livingstone, made his way back to England from the ongoing IPL to address a knee injury before the upcoming T20 World Cup. Accompanying Livingstone, Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Will Jacks, and Reece Topley (Royal Challengers Bangalore) have also exited the IPL to join the England squad for the T20I series against Pakistan, commencing on May 22. With just four wins from 12 matches, Punjab Kings find themselves at the bottom of the table with eight points, having been eliminated from the tournament.

"Another year of IPL done, needed to address my knee issue ahead of the upcoming World Cup," Livingstone shared on his Instagram.

"Thank you to the dedicated Punjab Kings fans for their unwavering support. It's been a disappointing season collectively and individually, but I've cherished every moment playing in the IPL," he added.

Consequently, Livingstone will miss PBKS' final two matches against Rajasthan Royals (May 15) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 19).

Although not severe, the injury prompted the England management, according to ESPNcricinfo, to provide additional time for his recovery before their T20I series against Pakistan.

Following the series, the defending champions will embark on their T20 World Cup journey in the West Indies, commencing on June 4 against Scotland in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Livingstone's IPL performance this season was modest, amassing 111 runs from seven matches and claiming three wickets.

Meanwhile, other England players in the IPL, including Moeen Ali (CSK), Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), and Phil Salt (KKR), will soon head back home in preparation for the upcoming tournaments.

Also Read: Dhanashree Verma HOT Photos: 12 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife sizzled on social media

Latest Videos