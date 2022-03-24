Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: CSK fans go berserk after Dhoni hands captaincy reign to Jadeja

    MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team.

    IPL 2022: CSK fans go berserk after Dhoni hands captaincy reign to Jadeja snt
    Chennai, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 3:20 PM IST

    Just two days before their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a shocking revelation that MS Dhoni has decided to step down from as captain of the team. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was retained for INR 16 crore by the franchise, has been appointed the new CSK skipper.

    "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," read a statement on CSK's official website.

    Jadeja is only the third captain of CSK in the history of the T20 tournament, with Suresh Raina being the other apart from MS Dhoni. The all-rounder has been part of the Yellow Army since 2012 and only played for the different franchises in 2016 and 2017 when CSK was suspended.

    Over the years, Jadeja has done wonders with the bat and the ball for CSK and is one of the finest fielders in IPL.

    Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also opined that Jadeja could take over the captaincy from Dhoni if the latter decided to take a break.

    "The way Ravindra Jadeja has matured as a player over the last few years, the way he is making the adjustment as far as his game is concerned and the way he reads match situations has been absolutely fantastic. If in the odd game MS Dhoni decides to take a break, I won't be surprised if the mantle of captaincy will be handed over to Jadeja," Gavaskar said during a Gameplan episode aired on Star Sports the official broadcaster of IPL.

    Following this news, fans of CSK took to Twitter to express their views. While some supporters rued Dhoni's decision to step down as captain just two days before the tournament, others expressed joy over Jadeja's appointment as the new skipper. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

