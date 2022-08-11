Is Babar Azam capable of replacing Joe Root as No.1 Test batter?

Joe Root continues to dominate the summit of the ICC Test Rankings for batters. However, is Babar Azam in line to replace him? Here's what Mahela Jayawardene feels.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary former Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene feels that current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the man who can conquer the top spot of the ICC Test Rankings for batters. The summit is currently dominated by former English skipper and top-order batter Joe Root. The latter has been heading the pinnacle of the Test rankings since June, while the Englishman has enjoyed a fine World Test Championship campaign so far and has been in rich form under new English Test head coach Brendon McCullum. Root has scored the most Test runs since the decade's start and was deservedly adjudged the 2021 ICC Men's Test Player of the Year.

Image Credit: Getty Images

On being questioned about the same on The ICC Review, Jayawardene reckoned, "Tough one! I would say Babar Azam has an opportunity. He's been consistent in all three formats, which shows in his rankings. He's a naturally gifted player who plays in all conditions. He's got the game to adapt as well. It depends on the cricket number, who's playing, when and how much. But Babar might be the guy." ALSO READ: 'WOULD CALL KARTHIK A FINE FINISHER, BUT...' - SRIKKANTH EXPLAINS WHO ARE 'ACTUAL FINISHERS'

Image Credit: Getty Images

Babar is the only player to have occupied the top three spots in the batters' rankings across formats, besides scaling the summit in all limited-overs formats. He is currently ranked third in the longest format. "T20Is and ODIs, it is a tough one to hold on to because there are a lot of good players who have to be consistent," Jayawardene declared.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I would put my money on him [Azam] at least for a little while to hold to all three, but there are some good quality players around who will keep pushing him," added Jayawardene. When asked why Babar is such a special player, Jayawardene stated that he was most impressed by the time the Pakistani skipper spent at the crease. ALSO READ: 'Cricket in New Zealand is a pretty white sport' - Ross Taylor on facing racism

Image Credit: Getty Images

"[I] think it is just the technique, the time he [Azam] has and the composure out there in the middle. He's not rattled at any time. Whether he plays T20Is, ODIs or Tests, he adjusts pretty brilliantly. Joe in Test cricket is the same. He knows what he needs to do. He can keep the tempo when he wants to and bats to what the conditions offer. Babar has that same quality, so that's why he's been so consistent in all three formats," described Jayawardene.

Image Credit: Getty Images