Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023 Schedule: Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings kick-start proceedings from March 31

    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    The IPL 2023 schedule has been revealed, as the 16th season gets underway from March 31, with defending champion Gujarat Titans kicking things off against Chennai Super Kings. The event would be played across 12 venues.

    Image credit: PTI

    The countdown has begun for India's ultimate cricketing festival, as the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to get underway on March 31. First-time defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT), which won the title on its debut last season, will set the ball rolling for the 16th season of India's premier Twenty20 (T20) domestic tournament against former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

    The competition will happen across 12 venues: Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala. Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) would begin its campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.

    ALSO READ: Dhoni or Rohit - Who is the greatest IPL captain of all time? Sehwag and Harbhajan have their pick

    Image credit: PTI

    The event would have 70 contests and will also include 18 double-headers. May 21 will host the final league-stage fixture, while the grand finale will take place in Ahmedabad on May 28. The teams have once again been classified into a couple of groups:
    Group A: Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.
    Group B: Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans.

    Image credit: PTI

    "April 1, 2023, will be the first double-header day of the season, where Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali, and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow. The IPL 2023 will have 18 double-headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 PM IST," announced IPL in its release.

    ALSO READ: Eoin Morgan quits franchise cricket: From Dinesh Karthik to Kevin Pietersen - wishes pour in for ex-KKR star

    Image credit: PTI

    "Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and their last two in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, respectively. The schedule and venues for the Playoffs and Final will be announced later," added IPL's release.

    Check out IPL 2023 complete schedule here

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: Indian bowlers restrict Australia to 263; social media all-praise for Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: Indian bowlers restrict Australia to 263; social media all-praise for Ashwin

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2nd Test: What a stunner - KL Rahul acrobatic catch to dismiss Usman Khawaja has internet talking-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'What a stunner!' - Rahul's acrobatic catch to dismiss Khawaja has internet talking

    ind vs aus 2022-23 Meme fest explodes after Disney+ Hotstar suffers outage amid India vs Australia second Test in Delhi snt

    Disney+Hotstar down during India vs Australia; meme fest explodes as fans believe domain expiry the reason

    Chetan Sharma quits as chairman of Indian selectors for BCCI following sting operation-ayh

    Chetan Sharma quits as chairman of Indian selectors following sting operation

    Asia Cup 2023: UAE to host matches for India alongside Pakistan, including possible final - Reports-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: UAE to host matches for India alongside Pakistan, including possible final - Reports

    Recent Stories

    Selena Gomez slammed trolls who took sly digs at her weight gain, read details vma

    Selena Gomez slammed trolls who took sly digs at her weight gain, read details

    Jamia likely to offer dual degrees online learning 4 year undergraduate courses from next session gcw

    Jamia likely to offer dual degrees, online learning, 4-year undergraduate courses from next session

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: Indian bowlers restrict Australia to 263; social media all-praise for Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: Indian bowlers restrict Australia to 263; social media all-praise for Ashwin

    Paris Hilton spills beans on how 'anything sexual' terrified her vma

    Paris Hilton spills beans on how 'anything sexual' terrified her

    2023 Honda City Facelift likely to launch in March first week Here is what we know so far gcw

    2023 Honda City Facelift likely to launch in March first week; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon