Dhoni or Rohit - Who is the greatest IPL captain of all time? Sehwag and Harbhajan have their pick

The IPL has seen MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma rule the tournament as the two most successful skippers. However, who among them is the greatest of all time? Virender Sehwag has made his pick.

Image credit: Getty

When it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and its most successful skippers, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the ones who appear on the list right up. While the former has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to four titles, the latter has a record five with Mumbai Indians (MI). Notably, Rohit is the most successful IPL title winner as a player, winning on six occasions, with his maiden title coming with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DC) in 2009. However, the question often arises as to who among the two is the greatest of all time. While many have their pick and debate, legendary former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh have given their preference.

Image credit: IPL

"The numbers tell you everything. See, MS Dhoni had the experience of captaining the Indian team, and then he became the captain of the Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma's first captaincy stint was with the Mumbai Indians, and from there, his journey to success began. So, that's why he deserves more credit, much like Sourav Ganguly, who became the captain of the Indian team and tried new and different things. Under his leadership, India became the number one one-day team. That's why my pick is Rohit Sharma," Sehwag told Star Sports.

Image credit: PTI

In the meantime, Harbhajan opined, "I will give my vote to Dhoni because, from the very first year, he has played for a single franchise. He has played a huge role in making the franchise successful. The way he has captained his team has been extraordinary. Other captains also have done well and have won the tournament. But I think my vote will go to Dhoni."

Image credit: IPL