    IPL 2023: Lucknow captain KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate in Rajasthan success

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants had a sturdy performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by ten runs on Wednesday. However, LSG was found to have maintained a slow over-rate, with skipper KL Rahul fined ₹12 lakh.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has been fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. LSG defeated RR by ten runs. "As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs," IPL's statement read.

    The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over-rate is proving to be an issue, with several games stretching past the four-hour mark.

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    Kyle Mayers scored 51 off 42 balls as LSG posted 154/7. In reply, RR was restricted to 144/6 in 20 overs, with Avesh Khan taking three wickets for LSG. Lucknow will face defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 22.

    (With inputs from PTI)

