IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, RCB players fined again for slow over-rate during IPL clash against RR

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore was found to be short of the over-rate against Rajasthan Royals. Consequently, the side and stand-in skipper Virat Kohli was fined for its second such offence for the season.

Image credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who had named Virat Kohli as its captain for their game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), was fined on Monday after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday. As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli was fined ₹24 lakh. Each member of the playing XI, including the impact substitute, was fined ₹6 lakh or 25 per cent of the match fee, whichever is lesser, the IPL stated in a release. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: PTI