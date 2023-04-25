Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, RCB players fined again for slow over-rate during IPL clash against RR

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore was found to be short of the over-rate against Rajasthan Royals. Consequently, the side and stand-in skipper Virat Kohli was fined for its second such offence for the season.

    Image credit: PTI

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who had named Virat Kohli as its captain for their game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), was fined on Monday after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday. As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli was fined ₹24 lakh. Each member of the playing XI, including the impact substitute, was fined ₹6 lakh or 25 per cent of the match fee, whichever is lesser, the IPL stated in a release.

    Image credit: PTI

    RCB defeated the Royals by seven runs. Earlier this season, Kohli was fined 10 per cent of his match fees as he 'admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct' after RCB's contest against former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

    (With inputs from PTI)

