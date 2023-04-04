IPL 2023: Here is why Shakib Al Hasan has opted out as Kolkata Knight Riders seek replacement

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders has been dealt with a setback as Shakib Al Hasan has opted out of the ongoing season due to international commitments and personal reasons. Thus, the franchise will now see a replacement for him.

Image credit: IPL

On Sunday, Bangladeshi skipper Shakib Al Hasan reportedly informed his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), about his unavailability for the entire ongoing season due to international commitments and personal reasons. The KKR will now enter the process of seeking a replacement for the all-rounder. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, Shakib has opted out of IPL 2023 due to his international arrangements with the Bangladesh cricket team and some personal reasons. He had already skipped the season-opener for KKR versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) last weekend along with wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, with the latter being picked up by the franchise during the auction last December at his base price of ₹50 lakh. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: IPL

Shakib was expected to be available for selection post the Twenty20 International (T20I) series versus Ireland at home, which concluded on March 31. However, since he is part of the Test side for the one-off game versus the same opponent (April 4-8), the star Bangladeshi was expected to join the KKR squad by April 9.

Image credit: Getty

Shakib's term with KKR would have lasted just three weeks, from April 9 to May 1. Bangladesh will also be touring Ireland to participate in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in Chelmsford on May 9, 12 and 14. However, there needs to be an update or clearness on Das' participation in the IPL. ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023 - ANGRY DHONI WARNS CSK BOWLERS TO BOWL FEWER EXTRAS OR ELSE PLAY UNDER NEW SKIPPER

Image credit: PTI