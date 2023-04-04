Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Here is why Shakib Al Hasan has opted out as Kolkata Knight Riders seek replacement

    First Published Apr 4, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders has been dealt with a setback as Shakib Al Hasan has opted out of the ongoing season due to international commitments and personal reasons. Thus, the franchise will now see a replacement for him.

    Image credit: IPL

    On Sunday, Bangladeshi skipper Shakib Al Hasan reportedly informed his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), about his unavailability for the entire ongoing season due to international commitments and personal reasons. The KKR will now enter the process of seeking a replacement for the all-rounder.

    According to an ESPNCricinfo report, Shakib has opted out of IPL 2023 due to his international arrangements with the Bangladesh cricket team and some personal reasons. He had already skipped the season-opener for KKR versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) last weekend along with wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, with the latter being picked up by the franchise during the auction last December at his base price of ₹50 lakh.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: IPL

    Shakib was expected to be available for selection post the Twenty20 International (T20I) series versus Ireland at home, which concluded on March 31. However, since he is part of the Test side for the one-off game versus the same opponent (April 4-8), the star Bangladeshi was expected to join the KKR squad by April 9.

    Image credit: Getty

    Shakib's term with KKR would have lasted just three weeks, from April 9 to May 1. Bangladesh will also be touring Ireland to participate in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in Chelmsford on May 9, 12 and 14. However, there needs to be an update or clearness on Das' participation in the IPL.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023 - ANGRY DHONI WARNS CSK BOWLERS TO BOWL FEWER EXTRAS OR ELSE PLAY UNDER NEW SKIPPER

    Image credit: PTI

    KKR, already without its regular skipper Shreyas Iyer this IPL, has David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Tim Southee as the other foreign players. Having lost its opener in an away game in Mohali versus PBKS by seven runs via the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method, KKR will face a difficult challenge versus a tough Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in its home ground of the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 6.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Angry CSK's Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer extras or else play under new skipper WATCH snt

    IPL 2023: Angry Dhoni warns CSK bowlers to bowl fewer extras or else play under new skipper (WATCH)

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT preview: Delhi Capitals wary of lack of quality in Indian pace attack, poor bench strength against Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Capitals wary of lack of quality in Indian pace attack, poor bench strength against Titans

    IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali rule as Chennai Super Kings hammer Lucknow Super Giants to win first Chepauk game in 3 years Twitter excited-ayh

    IPL 2023: Gaikwad, Moeen rule as Chennai hammers Lucknow to win first Chepauk game in 3 years; Twitter excited

    IPL 2023: Good news for DC fans; Rishabh Pant likely to watch clash against GT from stadium snt

    IPL 2023: Good news for DC fans; Rishabh Pant likely to watch clash against GT from stadium

    IPL 2023: Day after RCB's win over MI, AB de Villiers spotted doing daddy duty at Mumbai airport - WATCH snt

    IPL 2023: Day after RCB's win over MI, AB de Villiers spotted doing daddy duty at Mumbai airport - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Nord Buds 2 to launch today When where to watch event LIVE what to expect gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Nord Buds 2 to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE?

    Mumbai airport becomes biggest hub for smuggling gold in India: Report AJR

    Mumbai airport becomes biggest hub for smuggling gold in India: Report

    Aaliya Siddiqui questions estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui over seeking kids' custody vma

    Aaliya Siddiqui questions estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui over seeking kids' custody

    Kerala man dies mysteriously during cocktail party after winning 80 lakh lottery anr

    Kerala man dies mysteriously during cocktail party to celebrate Rs 80 lakh lottery win

    Google Pixel 7a likely to launch on May 10 may come in 5 shades and 256G variant Check details gcw

    Google Pixel 7a likely to launch on May 10, may come in 5 shades & 256G variant; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon