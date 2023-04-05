IPL 2023: CSK captain MS Dhoni highest taxpayer in Jharkhand; whopping amount revealed

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni is back to leading Chennai Super Kings, possibly for his final season. Meanwhile, he has emerged as the highest taxpayer in Jharkhand, paying around ₹38 crore for the last financial year that ended on March 31.

Image credit: PTI

Legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is playing in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), leading the former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) possibly for the last time. He remains among the highest earners, not just for CSK but throughout the event, while recently emerging as the highest taxpayer from his state of Jharkhand.

As per the Income Tax Department, he emerged as Jahrkhand's highest taxpayer for the last financial year, which ended on March 31, reports Sportskeeda. While Dhoni's annual income is calculated to be about a whopping ₹130 crore, he paid an advance tax of ₹38 crore for the same. The ITD has also confirmed that despite his retirement, there has barely been any effect on his income, which remains the highest in the country.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE