    10 ravishing photos that prove Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha loves black and white outfits

    First Published Apr 23, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasha Stankovic, has often stunned her fans with exquisite photographs of her on Instagram. One scroll and an admirer may notice her love for black and white coloured clothes. Check out some of her gorgeous outfits:

    Image Credit: Natasha Stankovic Instagram

    While Hardik Pandya is focusing on his debut season as Gujarat Titans captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, his wife Natasha Stankovic continues to wow her fans by posting ravishing photos of herself from time to time. In her latest click shared on Instagram, the Serbian dancer stuns in a simple black spaghetti top paired with denim shorts.

    Image Credit: Natasha Stankovic Instagram

    Upon scrolling down her Instagram posts, one may observe that the Gujarat Titans captain's wife, Natasha, absolutely loves to wear black and white outfits. From the quintessential LBD to stunning swimsuits, the model-turned-actor clearly knows how to carry herself with panache.

    Image Credit: Natasha Stankovic Instagram

    In one of her recent Instagram posts, Natasha wears a spectacular white two-piece and beats the summer heat with a dip in the pool. Her post captioned, "Haye Garmi", explains it all.

    Image Credit: Natasha Stankovic Instagram

    On her 30th birthday (March 4), the Serb wore a classy little black dress paired with animal print boots. Posing with hubby Hardik Pandya, Natasha pulled off a look that justified her caption, "#30neverlookedsogood"

    Image Credit: Natasha Stankovic Instagram

    Just days after turning 30, Natasha posted photos of herself in a plain white crop top paired with white casual trousers. Captioned, "Life is simple, it's just not easy," Hardik Pandya's wife shared some pearls of wisdom that would surely have inspired her fans.

    Image Credit: Natasha Stankovic Instagram

    A mother of a beautiful son, Natasha has always vouched for a fitness routine and shares her love for the beaches and pools from time to time. More often than not, the Serbian is seen wearing a costume that's black in colour, which is now appearing to be one of her favourites.

    Image Credit: Natasha Stankovic Instagram

    Natasha, who is blessed with flawless skin, often wears a simple white shirt, paired with either denim or a trouser, and compliments it with simple earnings. With her hair open, flowing down her shoulder, she absolutely wows everyone with her enchanting demeanour.

    Image Credit: Natasha Stankovic Instagram

    It's not just her love for black and white outfits that stand out in her photographs, but it's also her love for solids that make it all the more classy. Most of her black and white clothes are usually either plain or have bare minimal prints like polkas, etc. Natasha also sticks to minimal jewellery and is mostly seen sporting loops, rings and watches.

    Image Credit: Natasha Stankovic Instagram

    Here's another proof of her love for whites. Doesn't she pull off a girl next door look exceptionally well?

    Image Credit: Natasha Stankovic Instagram

    Black or white, it hardly matters because Natasha Stankovic has nailed the classic colours with style, and if you need more proof, then just scroll through her Instagram posts and observe it for yourself.

    Image Credit: Natasha Stankovic Instagram

    We totally admire Natasha Stankovic's style and choice of sticking to blacks and whites. Also, how wrong can one go with these two classic colours? 

