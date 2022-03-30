IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh to join Delhi squad after being ruled out of Pakistan tour

Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the limited-overs series in Pakistan due to a hip injury. He will join the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022 while continuing to recover under Patrick Farhart.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's fate in the ongoing tour of Pakistan as been sealed. He has been ruled out of the continuing limited-overs leg of the trip after suffering a low-grade hip flexor injury. Meanwhile, his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is still on. He is flying to Mumbai to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad, where he will continue to recover under team physio Patrick Farhart.

Marsh will become the second DC player after South African pacer Anrich Nortje to continue recovering from injury under Farhart. "Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach. I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to re-joining the Australian squad for our next tour," Marsh said in a statement by Cricket Australia (CA). FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Marsh suffered the injury before the opening One-Day International (ODI) against Pakistan in Lahore. Immediately, it cast doubt on his IPL 2022 participation for the third season in a row, having missed 2020 and 2021 due to ankle injury and bubble fatigue. Initially, he was scheduled to miss DC's opening three games due to his commitment in Pakistan.

