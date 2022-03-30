Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh to join Delhi squad after being ruled out of Pakistan tour

    First Published Mar 30, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the limited-overs series in Pakistan due to a hip injury. He will join the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022 while continuing to recover under Patrick Farhart.

    Image credit: Getty

    Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's fate in the ongoing tour of Pakistan as been sealed. He has been ruled out of the continuing limited-overs leg of the trip after suffering a low-grade hip flexor injury. Meanwhile, his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is still on. He is flying to Mumbai to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad, where he will continue to recover under team physio Patrick Farhart.

    Image credit: Getty

    Marsh will become the second DC player after South African pacer Anrich Nortje to continue recovering from injury under Farhart. "Being able to focus on my recovery without the travel and isolation break is the best approach. I am disappointed to miss the Pakistan series but look forward to re-joining the Australian squad for our next tour," Marsh said in a statement by Cricket Australia (CA).

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Marsh suffered the injury before the opening One-Day International (ODI) against Pakistan in Lahore. Immediately, it cast doubt on his IPL 2022 participation for the third season in a row, having missed 2020 and 2021 due to ankle injury and bubble fatigue. Initially, he was scheduled to miss DC's opening three games due to his commitment in Pakistan.

    Image credit: Getty

    Although not fit yet, Marsh's arrival is set to boost the DC squad. Interestingly, it only had a couple of its overseas players available for its opening match against record five-time former winner Mumbai Indians (MI), which DC won by four wickets. In the meantime, DC will have overseas pacers Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman available for its next match against new side Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday. In contrast, David Warner will be the final overseas player to join DC in the coming days.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne state memorial service snt

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne

    Watch Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg with Punjab Kings teammates - gps

    Watch Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg with Punjab Kings teammates

    5 legends sum up Shane Warne in one word at the spin legend's state memorial service snt

    5 legends sum up Shane Warne in one word at the spin legend's state memorial service

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?-ayh

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR, Match Prediction: Kolkata aims to continue winning momentum

    Recent Stories

    Watch Toddler's energetic dance performance on Badshah's Jugnu song wins hearts-tgy

    Watch: Toddler's energetic dance performance on Badshah’s Jugnu song wins hearts

    No increase in admission fee Bhagwant Mann announces 2 major decisions on education gcw

    'No increase in admission fee': Bhagwant Mann announces 2 major decisions on education

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled to visit India on March 31: MEA - adt

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled to visit India on March 31: MEA

    Amazing summer beverages that will keep you hydrated this season-dnm

    Amazing summer beverages that will keep you hydrated this season

    football Al Rihla for Qatar 2022: All about the World Cup's official match ball snt

    Al Rihla for Qatar 2022: All about the World Cup's official match ball

    Recent Videos

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon