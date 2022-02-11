IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Manish Pandey to Prasidh Krishna - 4 Karnataka players RCB can eye

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is upon us. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be one team to watch out for. Meanwhile, here are the five Karnataka players it can eye.

All the eyes will be on the 2022 IPL Mega Auction, scheduled to be held at the ITC Gardenia Hotel in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be one of the sides to look out for. While it is set to target some top players, besides eyeing a new captain, it will also hunt for a few Karnataka players, as here are the five players it can observe.

Shreyas Gopal

Gopal had a few good seasons with Rajasthan Royals (RR). Also, with RCB releasing leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, it can rope in Gopal. Notably, Gopal has already dismissed Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the tournament, making the franchise go after him. As he is a potential prospect for India, playing in RCB alongside top players can aid his career.

Devdutt Padikkal

In the past couple of seasons, the opener was a force for RCB, leading to his India call-up. Although RCB has not retained him, it is unlikely to let go of a star opener like him. Having scored 400-plus runs in the last two seasons, it would be a foolish act on RCB's part to not invest in talent like him.

Prasidh Krishna

The pacer has made a smooth transition into the Indian team and is steadily rising with some fine performances. It all started with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the past couple of seasons. Having been released by KKR, it is RCB's chance to pounce upon him to bolster its mediocre pace attack with his ability to generate extra bounce. However, it could face fierce bidding competition from KKR too.