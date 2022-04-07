IPL 2022: Here's how fitness freak Virat Kohli does his intense workouts

Virat Kohli is working hard for a good stint for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he is also working out intensely to keep himself fit.

Image credit: Instagram

When it comes to Virat Kohli, besides being a great cricketer, he is also one of the fittest players in India. Currently, he is busy playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), looking for a star season. Kohli persists with his intense workouts as the season continues, and here's how he has recently done it.

In a series of pictures shared by Kohli on his social media handles, he is seen in the gym, lying on his back and performing dumbbell pushups. "Keep the grind on," he captioned. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

In the other photo, it is not clear what Kohli is trying to do here. However, it could either be a free-style aerobic training exercise or some throwdowns at the gym.

