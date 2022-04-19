Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals to play Punjab Kings in Mumbai after recent COVID cases

    First Published Apr 19, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals has three COVID cases in its camp for IPL 2022. Meanwhile, DC's Wednesday clash against Punjab Kings will be played in Mumbai or rescheduled later.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Delhi Capitals (DC) is having a disturbing time following the outbreak of COVID-19 in its camp. Three of its members have tested positive. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, its scheduled match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune might be played in Mumbai, a decision that the IPL Governing Council will take on Tuesday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    DC suffered a scare on Monday morning when its team masseur and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tested COVID positive upon the Rapid Antigen Test and the RT-PCR test. The entire squad was immediately put into isolation, and regular tests were being conducted on them. The results of the second round of tests on the team are still awaited.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    Earlier, on Friday, DC's team physio Patrick Farhat tested COVID positive and has been in isolation since. As per the current IPL rules, the positive-tested person must remain isolated for seven days and re-enter the bubble upon two negative RT-PCR tests conducted 24 hours apart. In the meantime, if Wednesday's match against PBKS does not happen, the IPL will have to reschedule the game, reports ESPNCricinfo.

