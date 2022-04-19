IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals to play Punjab Kings in Mumbai after recent COVID cases

Delhi Capitals has three COVID cases in its camp for IPL 2022. Meanwhile, DC's Wednesday clash against Punjab Kings will be played in Mumbai or rescheduled later.

Delhi Capitals (DC) is having a disturbing time following the outbreak of COVID-19 in its camp. Three of its members have tested positive. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, its scheduled match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune might be played in Mumbai, a decision that the IPL Governing Council will take on Tuesday.

DC suffered a scare on Monday morning when its team masseur and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh tested COVID positive upon the Rapid Antigen Test and the RT-PCR test. The entire squad was immediately put into isolation, and regular tests were being conducted on them. The results of the second round of tests on the team are still awaited. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

