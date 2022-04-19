IPL 2022: Chahal's hat-trick vs KKR leads to celebration at RR camp; Dhanashree delighted too

It was a top-notch performance by former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 30 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, RR won by seven runs, as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick played a key role. Consequently, the RR camp was in a jubilant mood, and so was his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma.

After the victory, RR shared a video of Chahal chatting with Dhanashree, who was in the hospitality area of the venue. Dhanashree asked him about his feelings, to which Chahal responded that it was a great feeling. "Yuzi khush, Bhabhi khush, aur hum bhi khush. What a hat-trick. 💗😁," RR captioned the post.

Dhanashree shared a similar video shot through her phone from the stands, besides sharing her pretty looks and style from the matchday. "The key is to Focus on the good things & good people, that's it. 🧿 Congratulations, @yuzi_chahal23, for your Hat-trick / 5 wickets. 💕💯 Also, @josbuttler, can I just say I'm becoming your greatest fan. Great team effort," she captioned.

Earlier, English wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler had slammed a century to hand KKR a hefty target of 218. It happened to be his third IPL ton and the second of IPL 2022. As a result, he is currently the Orange Cap holder with the most runs, while Chahal holds the Purple Cap with the most wickets.

Both posed together after the match, as RR captioned their picture, "Whatever we do, we do as a team. 💗" Later, the RR team was also celebrating inside the dressing room, with Riyan Parag, Chahal and Rassie van der Dussen singing along to a song. "Dressing room vibes like these. 💗" captioned RR.

In another similar video, the RR players entered the dressing room after the thrilling win and celebrated. "May you have the same energy as Hettie all through your day. 😁💗" captioned RR. RR has risen to the second spot in the IPL 2022 points table, winning four off six and losing a couple.