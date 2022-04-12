Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar suffers back injury to further dent chances of his CSK return

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    Deepak Chahar was already nursing a quadricep tear. He has suffered a fresh back injury that could potentially rule him out of IPL 2022 for Chennai Super Kings.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Indian pacer Deepak Chahar is going through a torrid phase. He suffered from a quadricep tear that delayed his stint with four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While he was recovering from the same, he has suffered a fresh back injury that has further dented his chances for the season.

    Image credit: BCCI

    According to ESPNCricinfo, Chahar recently injured his back while rehabbing at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The injury's gravity is yet to be determined as CSK is yet to receive an official report from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He has been rehabbing at the NCA for over a month after suffering a quadricep tear during the Windies Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in February.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    It was initially believed that although Chahar would miss the significant half of IPL 2022, CSK was optimistic about his return by April end, given that he was recovering fast. However, his back injury has thrown everything in cold water. Also, the BCCI and the Team India management would not risk rushing his return, as they want him to be in his best shape for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in October.

    Image credit: Getty

    CSK is already under pressure, having been off to a horror start, losing its four opening matches. Moreover, the absence of a frontline seamer like Chahar in the team is doing it no good. While CSK has fared terribly with the ball in the powerplay this season, claiming just a couple of wickets in the four innings at an economy of 8.62 in 24 overs, Chahar has had great success in the phase, bagging 42 in 58 at 7.61.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - R ASHWIN'S DECISION TO RETIRE OUT WAS NOT SUDDEN, SAYS RR CAPTAIN SAMSON

    Image credit: Getty

    Chahar was repurchased by CSK during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, as the franchise shelled out ₹14 crore. In his absence, the likes of Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne and Chris Jordan have been tried with the new ball, but to no avail. KM Asif and Rajvardhan Hangarkekar are still the two options left with CSK with the new ball.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Lucknow: R Ashwin's decision to retire out against LSG was not sudden, says RR captain Samson-ayh

    IPL 2022: R Ashwin's decision to retire out was not sudden, says RR captain Samson

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs RCB chennai-bangalore Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Match Prediction: Can Chennai end its winless streak against a spirited Bangalore?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Kane Williamson plays captains knock to hand Gujarat first season loss to Hyderabad; Twitter delighted-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Williamson plays captain's knock to hand Gujarat first season loss; Twitter delighted

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs GT, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Fans mock Hardik Pandya for scoring his slowest half-century-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Fans mock Hardik Pandya for scoring his slowest IPL half-century

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Check out Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic transformation from pyjamas to glamour, watch video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Check out Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's transformation from pyjamas to glamour

    Recent Stories

    Will question Centre over Somaiya's location: Maharashtra HM on missing Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case

    'Will question Centre over Somaiya's location': Maharashtra HM on Kirit Somaiya over INS Vikrant case

    LIC IPO Govt likely to launch in last week of April reports gcw

    LIC IPO: Govt likely to launch in last week of April

    football Netherlands coach Van Gaal fit for World Cup 2022 after successful cancer treatment snt

    Netherlands coach Van Gaal fit for World Cup 2022 after successful cancer treatment

    Saina Nehwal decides against participating in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games selection trials-ayh

    Saina Nehwal decides against participating in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games selection trials

    Trouble for Karnataka Min Eshwarappa as contractor who alleged his role in 40% commission found dead YCB

    Trouble for Karnataka Min Eshwarappa as contractor who alleged his role in 40% commission found dead

    Recent Videos

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon