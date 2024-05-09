Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Another Boeing disaster: TransAir flight skids off runway in Senegal airport; video goes viral (WATCH)

    In Dakar, Senegal's capital, a Boeing 737 aircraft, carrying 85 individuals, veered off the runway, causing injuries to 10 people, according to a statement by the country's transport minister on Thursday.

    Another Boeing disaster TransAir flight skids off runway in Senegal airport left wing engine damaged watch snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

    El Malick Ndiaye, the transport minister, stated that the Air Senegal flight, managed by TransAir, was en route to Bamako late Wednesday with 79 passengers, two pilots, and four cabin crew on board.

    Those injured are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, while the remaining survivors have been accommodated in a hotel for rest. Further details are currently unavailable.

    Operations at Senegal's primary airport have reportedly been halted following a runway incident involving a plane

    A video circulating on social media depicts a nighttime scene showing a Transair aircraft, bearing Senegal's logo, resting on grass with one wing covered in fire-retardant foam. Certain media outlets have suggested that the aircraft involved may be a Boeing 737-38J.

    Boeing has faced increased regulatory scrutiny and additional challenges following a midair incident involving a cabin panel door plug on a nearly new 737 MAX 9 in January. The company is grappling with a series of crises, ranging from the tragic crashes of two 737 MAX jets to the significant decrease in travel demand during the pandemic.

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 5:00 PM IST
