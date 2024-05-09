Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor SEXY photos: 6 times the HOT actress showed off her toned body

    First Published May 9, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor is known for her hot and sexy figure which often makes people turn heads.

    article_image1

    Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi-language films. She was born on March 6, 1997, in Mumbai, India.

    article_image2

    Janhvi is the eldest daughter of the late Bollywood actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. She hails from a prominent film family, with her father Boney Kapoor being a well-known film producer, and her mother Sridevi being regarded as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema.

    article_image3

    Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film "Dhadak," directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film was a commercial success and received positive reviews for Janhvi's performance, earning her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

    article_image4

    Since then, she has appeared in several other Hindi films and has established herself as a promising young talent in the Indian film industry.

    article_image5

    Some of Janhvi Kapoor's notable films include "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" (2020), where she portrayed the titular role of Gunjan Saxena, one of India's first female combat aviators; "Roohi" (2021), a horror-comedy film.

    article_image6

    Her upcoming projects include 'Dostana 2', a romantic comedy in which she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mothers Day 2024: 7 heart-warming movies on mother-daughter relationship ATG EAI

    Mother's Day 2024: 7 heart-warming movies on mother-daughter relationship

    Vijay Deverakonda announces next film on 35th birthday; directed by Ravi Kiran Kola ATG

    Vijay Deverakonda announces next film on 35th birthday; directed by Ravi Kiran Kola

    Tamil Nadu govt orders probe on cops who misbehaved with real 'Manjummel Boys' after 18 years anr

    Tamil Nadu govt orders probe on cops who misbehaved with real 'Manjummel Boys' after 18 years

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's throwback teenage photo goes VIRAL; excitement increases for 'Naadaniyaan' ATG

    Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's throwback teenage photo goes VIRAL; excitement increases for 'Naadaniyaan'

    Happiest birthday to my darling', 'Laapataa Ladies' director Kiran Rao pens sweet note for Ira Khan; Read on ATG

    'Happiest birthday to my darling', 'Laapataa Ladies' director Kiran Rao pens sweet note for Ira Khan; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Another Boeing disaster TransAir flight skids off runway in Senegal airport left wing engine damaged watch snt

    Another Boeing disaster: TransAir flight skids off runway in Senegal airport; left win, engine damaged | WATCH

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gurugram voters with inked fingers to get DISCOUNTS in multiplexes gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gurugram voters with inked fingers to get DISCOUNTS in multiplexes

    Mia Khalifa TOPLESS pictures: Times when ONLYFANS star dropped her HOT looks RKK

    Mia Khalifa TOPLESS pictures: Times when ONLYFANS star dropped her HOT looks

    Want to serve people': Robert Vadra hints at political entry, eyes Rajya Sabha route (WATCH) AJR

    'Want to serve people': Robert Vadra hints at political entry, eyes Rajya Sabha route (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu: Explosion at fireworks factory in Sivakasi casualties reported anr

    Tamil Nadu: Explosion at fireworks factory in Sivakasi; 8 dead, including women

    Recent Videos

    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon