Janhvi Kapoor SEXY photos: 6 times the HOT actress showed off her toned body

Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi-language films. She was born on March 6, 1997, in Mumbai, India.

Janhvi is the eldest daughter of the late Bollywood actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. She hails from a prominent film family, with her father Boney Kapoor being a well-known film producer, and her mother Sridevi being regarded as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film "Dhadak," directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film was a commercial success and received positive reviews for Janhvi's performance, earning her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Since then, she has appeared in several other Hindi films and has established herself as a promising young talent in the Indian film industry.

Some of Janhvi Kapoor's notable films include "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" (2020), where she portrayed the titular role of Gunjan Saxena, one of India's first female combat aviators; "Roohi" (2021), a horror-comedy film.

Her upcoming projects include 'Dostana 2', a romantic comedy in which she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani.