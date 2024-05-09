Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gurugram voters with inked fingers to get DISCOUNTS in multiplexes

    The Gurugram district administration has come up with a unique initiative to increase the turnout of voters in the May 25 Lok Sabha polls in the Gurgaon Parliamentary constituency with officials announcing discounts on movie tickets and food items in multiplexes apart from complimentary refreshments.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    The Gurugram district administration has launched a unique initiative to increase voter turnout in the Gurugram Parliamentary constituency's Lok Sabha elections on May 25 (Saturday), with officials announcing discounts on movie tickets and food items in multiplexes, as well as complimentary refreshments.

    A single-phase voting will be held in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on May 25. An official said that all one needs to do is flaunt his or her inked finger on the polling day to get a discount on offline tickets available from the counter or on food and drinks available on the cinema hall premises.

    A meeting of representatives from major multiplex chains was conducted on Wednesday, led by Hitesh Kumar Meena, ADC and nodal officer for the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative in Gurugram. "The voters will also get complimentary refreshments in some multiplexes," Meena informed the journalists.

    He stated that all multiplexes will show the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav's message, as well as short videos about voter awareness, on their screens. Recently, the Gurugam district government appointed Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as a 'brand ambassador' to increase voter participation.

    Representatives from eleven multiplex chains who attended the ADC meeting praised the district administration's idea. These establishments run 90 screens across the Gurugram area. On May 25, all of Gurugram's main multiplex chains agreed to help raise voter awareness. ADC also requested that all representatives establish selfie spots and voter awareness standees in their respective locations.

    The meeting was attended by Gaurav Singh, Additional CEO of the Haryana CSR Trust, Bijendra Kumar, District Information and Public Relations Officer, and officials from multiplex chains such as PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Wave, Mirage, and Cinelive.

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 4:52 PM IST
