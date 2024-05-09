Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh praises Virat Kohli as the best batsman of the current generation

Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh praises Virat Kohli as the paramount batsman of the current era and advocates for his deserving of a World Cup medal, as Kohli gears up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Renowned Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has acclaimed Virat Kohli as the premier batter of the current generation, emphasising that Kohli deserves a World Cup medal more than anyone else. Kohli, set to compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 for the sixth time, aims to clinch the coveted trophy. His debut in the T20 World Cup occurred in 2012, five years subsequent to India's sole title victory in the format. Kohli's illustrious career scaled new heights during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, where he established a record for the highest number of runs.

Despite the perception of Kohli's prime years dwindling and a reduction in the frequency of his centuries, the star batsman clinched the Player of the Tournament accolade at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Yuvraj expressed that Kohli merits another World Cup medal after his triumph in the 2011 season. "He has undoubtedly shattered records in this era," Yuvraj remarked in a conversation with ICC. "I consider him the best batter of this generation, across all formats. Moreover, I believe he is someone who deserves a World Cup Medal. He already has one, but I am confident he is not content with just that. Undoubtedly, he deserves another medal as well."

"I believe he comprehends his game exceptionally well," Yuvraj remarked. "He understands that if he stays till the end, he can steer India to victory, and he has demonstrated this on numerous significant occasions - notably against Australia in Mohali as well. Once he gains confidence in chasing and comprehends the situation, he knows how to handle such situations, which bowlers to target, when to seize singles, when to unleash an attack again, handle the pressure, and adapt his game accordingly."

While 2016 and 2022 are etched in memory for two extraordinary innings in the event's history, Kohli's most remarkable performance transpired during the 2014 T20 World Cup, where he amassed the highest runs in any edition of the competition. Kohli registered four half-centuries in six matches that year, and Yuvraj, who witnessed some of those innings from the non-striker's end, commended his exceptional ball-striking abilities during the tournament as "unparalleled."

"I believe he was exceptional. He was in the pinnacle form of his career. He was striking the ball unbelievably well. I had a brief partnership with him (in the final), and then he batted alongside Dhoni," Yuvraj reminisced. Kohli has effortlessly adapted to the rapid evolution of T20 cricket, accumulating 542 runs in the IPL 2024 at an impressive average of 67.75 and a striking rate of 148.08. What makes him truly exceptional? Yuvraj knows the answer.

"I believe the reason for his exceptional prowess was his approach during practice sessions," Yuvraj elucidated. "Unlike many players who merely slog during nets, Kohli would bat as if he were in a match. He replicated this approach repetitively during practice sessions. This level of dedication is what sets him apart and is the cornerstone of his success."

