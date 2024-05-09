Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: CSK's playoff hopes hang in balance against GT in Ahmedabad

    In a crucial IPL showdown, Chennai Super Kings are determined to secure a top-three position, while Gujarat Titans look to play spoiler in Ahmedabad.

    In an IPL encounter set to unfold in Ahmedabad on Friday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gear up to face off against the struggling Gujarat Titans. Despite grappling with the absence of key bowlers due to injuries and international commitments, CSK remains determined to showcase their competitive edge on the field.

    Currently positioned in a mid-table logjam with 12 points from 11 games, Ruturaj Gaikwad's squad acknowledges the significance of the upcoming clash. A win against Gujarat is crucial for CSK as it could significantly bolster their chances of securing a playoff berth. However, a defeat could potentially deal a severe blow to their postseason aspirations.

    With notable absentees like Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, and Mustafizur Rahman, CSK's bowling attack appears somewhat depleted. Despite this, the team will rely heavily on the spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, and Moeen Ali to deliver on the field.

    CSK's recent display of defensive prowess in successfully defending a total of 167 runs against Punjab Kings offers hope for a formidable performance against the Titans, who have struggled throughout the tournament, losing seven matches so far.

    A victory for CSK would propel them to third place in the standings, positioning them favorably ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad, courtesy of a superior net run-rate. Among the teams locked on 12 points, only CSK boasts a positive net run-rate.

    On the other hand, Gujarat Titans find themselves at the bottom of the table, facing an uphill battle to secure a playoff berth. With just one win from their last five matches, the team's confidence is waning, compounded by issues across all departments of the game.

    The absence of key players like Mohammed Shami has weakened their bowling unit, while captain Shubman Gill has struggled to make a significant impact with the bat. Inconsistencies in performance from players like Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, and David Miller have further exacerbated the team's woes.

    CSK, led by the exemplary Ruturaj Gaikwad, has shown consistency in their batting lineup, with Gaikwad himself leading from the front as the team's top run-scorer. Daryl Mitchell's recent contributions against Punjab Kings add depth to their batting arsenal.

    The addition of Simarjeet Singh in the bowling lineup has proven to be a significant asset for CSK, with the debutant delivering impressive performances.

    As the match unfolds, CSK aims to consolidate their position in the top three, while Gujarat Titans seek to play the role of spoiler in their opponent's aspirations.

    The match between these two teams promises to be a captivating showdown, with both sides eager to secure a favourable outcome.

